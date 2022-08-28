Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu crowns her Miss India successor

Divita Rai has been crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 at a glittering awards ceremony in India.

She was crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the current Miss Universe titleholder and India's departing Miss Diva Universe 2021.

Miss Diva, or Miss Diva Universe, is India's national pageant and Rai will now represent India in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

The dates and location for the 71st Miss Universe have not yet been announced.

Pragnya Ayyagari won the Miss Diva Supranational at the pageant at the Famous Studios in Mumbai.

Miss Diva, established in 2013, is a part of the Femina Miss India pageant that selects India's representatives for Miss Universe, one of the Big Four international beauty pageants.

The winner of Miss Universe 2022 is unlikely to be crowned until December or early next year, but contestants are already lining up to compete.

More than 35 countries, from the UK to Ukraine and Guatemala to Ghana, have named their representatives, with many more to be unveiled over the coming months.

Organisers of Miss Universe Bahrain have confirmed the winner's name will be revealed to the public on September 11.