Miss Universe 2022 beauty queens who have already been crowned, from Philippines to Ghana

Miss Universe 2022 likely won't take place until December, but contestants around the world are already being crowned.

This year marks the 71st Miss Universe pageant, although a date and location has yet to be announced. The reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, from India, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

About 20 countries far and wide, from Croatia to Canada and Guatemala to Ghana, have named their representatives, with plenty more to be announced over the summer months.

This month, Peru, Cambodia, Chile and Vietnam will host their competitions.

In the region, Miss Universe Bahrain will be named in July, alongside the winners from Britain, Malaysia and Germany, to name a few.

The last to be announced will be Miss Universe China in October.

In the meantime, here are a few of the contestants worth looking out for in this year's competition.

Philippines

Celeste Cortesi has been named Miss Universe Philippines 2022. All photos: Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Filipino-Italian beauty queen Celeste Cortesi was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 in a ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila in April.

Cortesi, 24, a representative for Pasay City, was born on December 15, 1997, to a Filipino mother and Italian father, and was raised in Italy before moving to the Philippines five years ago to pursue a career in pageantry.

The professional model, who is training to become a property agent, also won the Miss Philippines Earth title in 2018. She went on to represent the country at Miss Earth, where she placed in the top eight finalists.

She is the third Filipina to win two major national crowns, joining Carlene Aguilar, who was named Miss Philippines Earth 2001 and Miss World Philippines 2005, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who was also Miss World Philippines 2016.

Bhutan

Bhutan is marking its pageant debut this year and Tashi Choden, from Wangdue Phodrang, is the country's first beauty queen.

Choden, 23, was crowned on June 4 after the competition ended in Thimphu. The professional model was also named best in three categories, including evening gown and ramp walk.

“Winning this pageant is a legitimate platform where I can advocate on social issues and talk to young women and try to empower them and try to make them believe in themselves more because I had a hard time believing in myself and look where I am right now,” Choden said, according to local news site BBS.

Seychelles

The first and last time Seychelles competed in Miss Universe was 1995 and so, after that 27-year hiatus, Gabriella Gonthier, from Mahe, will be representing her home country.

Gonthier, 24, is a model and monitoring and evaluation officer for the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy.

"She believes in creating a beautiful life rather than to wait for one and lives her life to the fullest as every single moment should be cherished; regardless of the situation," read a statement from Miss Universe Seychelles.

"Gabriella is a girl with vision and dreams, determined to make them a reality."

South Korea

Hanna Kim, from Seoul, will represent South Korea in the next pageant. Kim was appointed by Miss Queen Korea, the national beauty pageant responsible for selecting the country's representative for Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational.

Kim, 26, is a woman of many talents. A professional fashion model, she's also a linguist and interpreter, and a classical ballet dancer.

South Korea's participation in the pageant dates back decades, but the country has not yet had a winner.

Canada

Amelia Tu, from Vancouver, is Canada's winning beauty queen this year.

Tu, 20, who is Chinese-Canadian, is currently studying biology and business at the University of California, Berkeley. She's no stranger to pageants, having competed in Rose Queen and Princess Pageant in Oregon state, and was crowned the 2020 Miss Chinese Rose Princess.

She's particularly passionate about sustainability and raising awareness of environmental issues, according to her biography on the Miss Universe Canada website.

"Although she has a vast variety of interests, her all-time favourite hobby would have to be exploring different genres of dance," the website states.

Ghana

Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Afua K Mofuman was one of the first women to be crowned for the 71st pageant, as she won the title on December 21, succeeding reigning queen Naa Morkor Commodore.

The 176-centimetre-tall beauty has been on official pageant duties ever since, leading story times for children and meeting VIPs and ambassadors on the organisation's behalf.

Mofuman, 27, has participated in pageants before, competing at Miss Intercontinental 2018, where she came in the top 20.

A model, Mofuman is also quite the linguist and can speak fluent French, Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Indonesia

Laksmi Shari De Neefe Suardana took the Puteri Indonesia 2022 crown at the end of May, becoming the first contestant from Bali to enter Miss Universe.

The fashion designer, author, Unicef activist and model defeated 43 other finalists from 34 provinces in Indonesia, stunning the jury with her performance, according to CNN Indonesia.

Suardana, 26, was born in Melbourne to an Australian mother and Balinese father. Together with her parents, Suardana has worked since 2004 to boost Bali tourism through the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival.

She also dabbled in acting in 2010 when she appeared as an extra in the hit film Eat Pray Love.

