Who is Yasmina Zaytoun, the journalism student crowned Miss Lebanon 2022?

Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned Miss Lebanon 2022 in a glittering ceremony in Beirut on Sunday. The pageant was the first to take place since 2018.

"I did it," Zaytoun, 20, wrote on Instagram, celebrating being declared the winner. She will now compete in both the Miss World 2022 and Miss Universe 2022 pageants, which will take place later this year.

Zaytoun, who is from Kfarchouba, a village in southern Lebanon, is a journalism student, studying at Notre Dame University — Louaize. She is currently in the third year of her course.

As well as doing some modelling, she hosts the With Yasmina Show on Instagram, which she describes as an educational show and on which she interviews notable Lebanese media and sport personalities. Guests have included TV presenter Lana Daoud, politician Paula Yacoubian, and actress and influencer Enjy Kiwan, to name a few. She's also recently created a series on happiness.

"This is the best thing that happened in my life ... my dream has finally come true," Zaytoun said on stage, after being crowned Miss Lebanon. "I dedicate my victory to my parents, for sure."

Zaytoun beat first runner-up, Maya Aboul Hosn; Jacintha Rached, who was named second runner-up; Lara Hraoui who came fourth; and Dalal Hoballah, who took fifth place.

Zaytoun was crowned by Maya Reaidy, who held the Miss Lebanon crown from 2018 to 2021.

For the pageant, her make-up was done by celebrity make-up artist Bassam Fattouh and Wassim Morkos styled her hair.

Fattouh, who has worked with singers Haifa Wehbe and Elissa, shared behind the scenes footage of Zaytoun in the make-up chair before heading to the stage for the final round.

The ceremony was hosted by Lebanese actress and television personality, Aimee Sayah.

READ MORE Miss Lebanon returns to the nation's screens

Like the beauty queens, Sayah's make-up was done by Fattouh, her hair was styled by Tony El Mendelek and her dress was by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

The judging panel included Michel Fadel, musical composer; Karen Wazen, influencer; Mohamad Yehya from IP Studios; Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2021; Nayla Tueni, general manager, An-Nahar and Annahar Arabi; Ivan Caracalla, dance theatre director; Hilda Khalife, TV host; and Samaya Chedrawi, Miss Lebanon 1993.

All of the Miss Universe 2022 beauty queens crowned, so far — in pictures