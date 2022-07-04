Who is Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022?

Sini Shetty from Karnataka has been crowned winner of Femina Miss India World 2022.

The grand finale of the VLCC Femina Miss India competition was hosted at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Sunday night.

Rubal Shekhawat, from Rajasthan, was named runner-up, while Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan came in third position.

Judges included actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, former cricketer Mithali Raj, choreographer Shiamak Davar and designers Rohit Gadhi and Rahul Khanna.

Shetty takes over from Femina Miss India 2021 Manasa Varanasi, who passed the crown on the night.

Dhupia also made an appearance as she celebrates 20 years since she won the Femina Miss India crown. She returned to the stage with her parents, husband and children.

"It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance," she said.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Shetty, 21, was born in Mumbai but originally hails from Karnataka, a state in the south-western region of India. She is studying to become a chartered financial analyst and has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

Her passions have always been with the arts, however, as she started dancing at the age of 4 and is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She also has a keen interest in painting and acting, as well as badminton, according to The Economic Times.

What is Femina Miss India?

Miss India or Femina Miss India has been around for 70 years and is the national beauty pageant in India that selects contestants to go and represent the country at Miss World, one of the Big Four major international beauty pageants, alongside Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth.

Six Indian contestants have gone on to win Miss World, including Reita Faria in 1966, Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000 and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.

It is organised by women's magazine Femina, which since 2013 has also organised Miss Diva, which sends representatives to Miss Universe.

This year an extensive, nationwide scouting process and interview rounds took place in a hybrid format and a shortlisted selection of 31 state winners went through to the competition.

