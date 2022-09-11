Best fashion from Venice Film Festival 2022: couture, sequins and backless looks

With Venice Film Festival over for another year, we look back at one of the most glamorous red carpet events on the calendar, one that produces outfits fit to rival Cannes.

This year has proved to be no exception, with actors and actresses pulling out all the stops.

Cate Blanchett at the closing ceremony wearing an asymmetric dress with a cape. Getty

Among the hundreds of looks, a few celebrities stand out for producing not one, but several fabulous outfits.

Jodie Turner-Smith, for example, pulled off some seriously fabulous gowns, such as an all-denim look by Balmain and a sheer, crystal-studded gown by Gucci.

Also in the unofficial running for Best Dressed was Tessa Thompson, who served up looks ranging from a shimmering, metallic Armani couture dress, to a flame red, hooded, head-to-toe look by Lebanese couture house Elie Saab. Her green shimmering outfit by Marc Jacobs was not only a spectacular gown, but the sky-high platforms that accompanied the look surely earned Thompson extra brownie points for simply managing to walk in them.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink offered not one, but two Alexander McQueen looks that could not have been more different. One was a severe, all-white dress with a leather harness, while the other was a deeply romantic, feathered gown with cut-away detailing, encrusted in dense beading.

Read More Venice Film Festival fashion on day six: Arab designers rule the red carpet

More sparkle arrived with Gemma Chan, who looked wonderful in a flower-strewn, sequinned column dress by Louis Vuitton, while another actress to embrace sequins was Tilda Swinton, who arrived in a sleek sequinned gown by Haider Ackermann.

Ackermann has had a particularly strong showing this season, not least because he is the designer behind Timothee Chalamet's showstopping red, backless look that is undoubtedly the most talked about of the whole festival.

Other honourable mentions must go to Nicole Macchi, who wore a gown by Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis, that appeared to be made from broken glass, while Taylor Russell nailed a Balenciaga haute couture look in bright green.

For sheer fashion va va voom, look no further than social media star Farhana Bodi, who lives in Dubai. Her powder-blue, form-fitting gown with tulle on the shoulder and around the hem by Lebanese house Maison Geyanna Youness, was simply the stuff of dreams.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the best fashion from Venice Film Festival's opening night