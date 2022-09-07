Venice Film Festival fashion on day six: Arab designers rule the red carpet

The Venice International Film Festival is serving up all manner of fashion moments — from Timothee Chalamet's backless look to Cate Blanchett's brush with a bouquet. Fittingly, Arab designers are enjoying the spotlight too, with day six presenting looks by some well-loved regional names.

The dancer Nicole Macchi led the charge, donning a spectacular fitted gown seemingly made from pieces of shattered mirror, and topped with a burgundy taffeta stole. While the dress in itself is a show stopper, that it is the creation of Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis only makes it more wonderful.

Elsewhere, actress and influencer Nilufar Addati chose to wear a dramatic fitted dress by Nicolas Jebran. From Lebanon, Jebran is already well known for his sumptuous gowns, so this sleek, fishtail dress, with a deeply cowled, boat neckline is a welcome new direction.

Later that day, German blogger Leonie Hanne arrived wearing a fully beaded gown, with exaggerated feathered sleeves, from the Lebanese couture house Georges Hobeika, while the Italian model Sara Croce also chose a beaded gown, this time by Beirut name Zuhair Murad. Despite being encrusted in handwork and being floor-length, Murad has skilfully balanced this with a plunging front and fluid, floor-grazing sleeves.

The most fabulous moment of the day had to be Farhana Bodi, an influencer living in Dubai, arriving in a powder blue, fitted fishtail gown by Maison Geyanna Youness. With a great froth of frills on one shoulder, it perfectly shows off what the Lebanese do best — unashamed glamour.

Icy tones were something of a micro trend, as seen on Tilda Swinton in lilac sequins by Haider Ackermann, and festival hostess Rocio Munoz Morales, who wore a cool white beaded Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

Model Jasmine Sanders arrived in pure white chiffon while, not to be outdone, fellow model Sofia Resing defied gravity in a silver paillettes gown that appeared to be completely backless.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, meanwhile, actors Penelope Cruz and Julianne Moore both opted for black. Cruz arrived in a bustier gown from Chanel Haute Couture as Moore, who is the jury president for this year's festival, kept things simple in a buttoned-front Miu Miu dress and a Cartier collar of diamonds.