Venice Film Festival fashion Day 2: Cate Blanchett dials up the glamour for 'Tar'

The glamour at Venice International Film Festival is starting to pick up pace as film stars and celebrities arrived for the first full day of screenings in their finery. With the opening gala having already set the bar high, everyone rose to the challenge in style.

Jury member Julianne Moore attended the Tar premiere in a plunging couture gown by Armani Prive, while the film's star Cate Blanchett arrived to the same event in a playful jumpsuit by Schiaparelli. With wide cut legs, the strapless suit features a bouquet of flowers in the décolletage.

Also at the Tar premiere was French actress Noemie Merlant, who wore an edgy gown by Louis Vuitton, while model Natalia Paragoni looked dreamy in a draped front, embroidered dress in pale pink by Redemption.

Pale pink seemed to be something of a micro trend at the Tar red carpet with Filipino model Kelsey Merritt also opting for a pale pink Rami Al Ali dress, while model Magda Swider wore a pleated gown by Christophe Guillarme, in the same tone.

Tessa Thompson went for head-to-toe red in this dramatic hooded look by Elie Saab. The British actress even dyed her hair to match. Getty Images

Elsewhere, British actress Tessa Thompson went for all-out-drama in a flame red, hooded ensemble by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, even going as far as to dye her hair to match.

On the Riget Exodus (The Kingdom Exodus) red carpet, British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith wore a kaleidoscopic gown by Christopher John Rogers, that would have overwhelmed most women, but looked fabulous on her.

With so many colours swirling across the dress, Turner-Smith kept the rest of her look muted, so as not to clash. The young actress is rapidly shaping up to be the best dressed for the festival, having already pulled out some serious looks, and it's still only the second day.

Actress Rocio Munoz Morales in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Reuters

Amid the elegant black gowns on the red carpets, a brave few bucked the trend, honing in on metallics to make their mark. Nina Hoss for example went for a fully sequinned silver trenchcoat that was sublime, while the guest who attended the Tar premier with Red Sea International Film Festival chief executive Mohammed Al-Turki absolutely rocked a silver lamé Alexander McQueen strapless ballgown.

Also in silver was the festival hostess, Rocio Munoz Morales, who wore a glorious beaded, tiered dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which merged flapper-esque style with simple day wear.

Elsewhere, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez arrived in a sultry dress by Genny, with a leg split. The sleek halter neck dress was teamed with a bold metallic collar that give it an interesting twist.

Another unexpected look was worn by Italian influencer Catherine Poulain, who arrived in a kaftan-style look, elevated with gold lamé around the hem. Simple, elegant yet eye-catching, it was the best look of the day.

