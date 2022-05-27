10 times Rami Al Ali dressed women at this year's Cannes Film Festival

The red carpet glamour at the 75th Cannes Film Festival was dialled up another notch thanks to several dresses by Rami Al Ali. The Syrian fashion designer — who has his headquarters in Dubai — dressed 10 international stars for the festival, from Hina Khan to Maja Malnar.
Model and Miss France 2021 title holder Amandine Petit attended the festival in a couture spring-summer 2022 look by Al Ali. The one-shouldered, corseted dress was dramatically daring in pistachio silk chiffon. Egyptian influencer and businesswoman Hadia Ghaleb also wore spring-summer couture from the label, opting for a dazzling marigold yellow, off-the-shoulder satin gown, with a full-skirted back.
Lebanese artist Cynthia Khalifeh, meanwhile, selected a look from Al Ali's autumn-winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection — an off-the-shoulder, embellished lace fitted dress in chic black, topped with feathers. In contrast, Danish model Josephine Skriver wore an all-white, strapless top with plisse trousers, topped with feathers and cinched with a gold belt from the couture autumn–winter 2021 collection.
German actress and model Kim Hnizdo stepped out in a fully beaded, couture spring-summer 2002 dress. In pale blue, the off-the-shoulder fitted gown was covered in lines of blue and silver bugle beading. English model and television personality Kimberley Garner also wore couture spring-summer 2022, selecting a pistachio, one-shouldered gown, scattered with tonal beading, as she posed on steps for the cameras.
Slovenian influencer and model Maja Malnar also opted for spring-summer couture, wearing a black tulle gown, with a full skirt, decorated with blue and green beads. Showing off Al Ali's eye for colour was stylist Maya Williams, who stepped out in a piece from the spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection, sporting an elegant satin gown with a matching belt in mint.
Indian actress Hina Khan, meanwhile, staged her own mini fashion shoot on the Cannes boardwalk, wearing a strapless, pleated skirt gown in dramatic red, while Syrian businesswoman Reem Abou Samra wore a one-shouldered, crepe kaftan in burnt orange, trimmed with marabou feathers.
