Venice Film Festival fashion: stars shine in Italian designs on opening night

The 2022 Venice Film Festival has begun, with a glittering opening ceremony and red carpet.

Jury members, including Julianne Moore, and White Noise stars were joined by A-listers to attend the opening gala night.

Scroll through the gallery above to see stars on the opening night red carpet

Naturally, Italian fashion houses were the sartorial go-to for many of the famous attendees. Moore chose a black sheer, sequinned Valentino gown for the red carpet. Black sequinned gowns, it seems, were the unofficial uniform at the event, with many famous stars choosing variations of a similar subtly sparkling design.

Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci to attend the opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31. Getty Images

The Pierpaolo Piccioli-helmed label also dressed White Noise star Raffey Cassidy, who wore a sheer mini, with sequinned embellishment and a feathered skirt.

Model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith chose a Gucci design for the opening night, wearing a black dress with sequin detail, accessorised with a pair of lime green gloves. She was also dressed in Gucci earlier in the day for a White Noise photocall, where she wore a light pink negligee-style dress, with white boots and baby blue gloves.

Scroll through the gallery below to see stars at Venice Film Festival photocalls on day one:

Expand Autoplay President of the Venezia 78 jury, Julianne Moore wears a white over-sized suit by Celine for the opening day jury photocall on August 31. EPA

Armani dressed a number of the opening ceremony red carpet attendees, including model Barbara Palvin, who wore a black sequinned gown; American actress Tessa Thompson; British singer Pixie Lott and her model husband, Oliver Cheshire. Thompson ensured all eyes were on her when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a structured peplum Armani design, layered over a black sequinned skirt and accessorised with a pair of statement sunglasses.

Jury member Iranian actress Leila Hatami wore a black abaya to walk the opening ceremony red carpet, while American politician Hillary Clinton chose a baby blue kaftan to attend the event.

The Venice International Film Festival runs until September 10, with a number of highly anticipated films set to premiere at the event, including Blonde, Don't Worry Darling and The Whale.

A number of regional films are also set to show at the festival, including Wissam Charaf's Dirty Difficult Dangerous, Algerian-born filmmaker Rachid Hami's For My Country (Pour la France) and Hanging Gardens, the debut feature from Iraqi filmmaker Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji.

See highlights from the opening day of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival: