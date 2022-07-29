Ana de Armas wows as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' trailer ahead of Netflix release

The first trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has been released, with Ana de Armas bringing one of Hollywood's most famous stars to life.

Few people have been chronicled in greater detail than the American actress and this new film, based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, documents her journey from Norma Jean Baker to arguably one of the most recognisable women in history.

Andrew Dominik directs the feature, which is a blend of fact and fiction and promises a look into the darker, more troubled side of Monroe.

The trailer has provided the first glimpse of De Armas’s remarkable transformation. It shows Monroe as a woman enthralled by her own fame and equally overwhelmed by it. The film also stars Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, referred to as "the ex-athlete", and Adrien Brody, as Monroe’s third husband Arthur Miller, the "playwright".

According to Netflix, the film “blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves", promising audiences a chance to "discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film".

De Armas explains: "It moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time."

The reborn Monroe is also seen in some of her most famous guises; in a fuchsia pink dress and gloves, singing Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, and preparing to sing happy birthday to President John F Kennedy in a crystal strewn, nude gown by Bob Mackie and Jean Louis. Recently, the dress hit the headlines, when Kim Kardashian controversially wore it to the Met Gala in May.

De Armas dazzles in the blue polka dot dress Monroe wore for her honeymoon with Miller. She is also seen in the famous billowing white dress from the film Seven Year Itch.

However, between these familiar looks, the audience is given an insight into Monroe's turmoil as she grapples with the very fame she courted. As the film tells us, Monroe was a figure "watched by all, seen by none".

