Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at media ‘lies’ over Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the media of spreading "lies" regarding his future at Manchester United.

Speculation over whether the Portugal forward will leave Old Trafford has dominated the headlines for much of the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo, 37, missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because for "family" reasons and it was widely reported the striker asked to leave the club to play Champions League football after club missed out following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

But United maintain the player, who scored 24 goals last season across competitions, is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League. It followed an opening day defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

In a reply to a fan account on Instagram which referred to a report linking the United frontman to Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said: “They [will] know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

Manchester United will look to kickstart their Premier League campaign when they host Liverpool on Monday night.

United’s owners have come under fire following the team’s terrible start, with former defender Gary Neville warning the club could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League if they do not address their “horror story” recruitment strategy.

Billionaire Elon Musk, meanwhile, sparked a social media frenzy when he teased the prospect of buying United from the Glazer family.

The Tesla founder made the comment in a late-night tweet, then later clarified his position by saying he had no intention of buying a sports team and that it had been a “long-running joke”.

