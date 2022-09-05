Venice film festival fashion: best red carpet looks at the weekend

The Venice International Film Festival is shaping up to be a veritable feast for the eyes, as celebrities hit the red carpet in all manner of daring and extravagant looks.

Actor Timothee Chalamet may have just bagged himself the title of best dressed for all time by arriving for the premiere of Bones and All in a show-stopping, red backless Haider Ackermann jumpsuit.

Already well known for his sartorial bravery, this young actor turned every preconception on its head with this daring and fabulous look. The next day, he arrived for another showing wearing head-to-toe Celine, down to the oversized cargo shorts, proving his dress sense is as versatile as his acting.

Timothee Chalamet wears a backless red Haider Ackermann look on the 'Bones and All' red carpet. Getty Images

Another head-turner has been Taylor Russell, who walked the runway with Chalamet. It would have been easy to have been upstaged by that look, yet Russell held her own in a full, emerald green Balenciaga Couture gown.

Elsewhere, several actresses also helped shift expectations, by walking the red carpet in masculine tuxedos. L'immensita star Luana Giuliani ditched the jacket, while Paola Minaccioni wore all-black with a matching corset top. Rosabell Laurenti meanwhile chose to wear an all-red satin suit for her outing.

As well as plenty of classic black gowns, in all-over-lace a la Mia Goth in Dolce & Gabbana, or deeply structured like Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga, other celebrities used the occasion to deliver some serious colours. Francesca Sofia Novello looked peachy in rose-toned Rami Al Ali, while Jodie Turner-Smith wore an electric blue custom gown by Harbison. Turner-Smith is gaining a well-deserved reputation for her style during these awards, and this latest look only adds to her fashion chops.

Taylor Russell in Balenciaga Couture at the premiere of 'Bones and All.' AP Photo

Drusilla Foer, meanwhile, looked wonderful in a lemony yellow kaftan gown by Valentino, while Penelope Cruz went for bright pink sequinned flowers on her Chanel dress.

And it was not only the women breaking the black dress code, with perhaps the most memorable dash of colour arriving courtesy of Mariano Di Vaio, who wore a turquoise Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. A savvy style move, complementing his wife Eleonora Brunacci, who was clad in crystal-studded black Dolce & Gabbana.