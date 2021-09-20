Timothee Chalamet's style evolution in 34 photos: from child star to red carpet king

He made a name for himself with a star turn in Call Me by Your Name, but Timothee Chalamet could also be called Hollywood's best dressed man.

The New York-born actor, 25, may have impressed with his breakthrough role in the 2017 drama, but in only a few years he's undisputedly become one of the industry's most exciting style stars.

The Dune star, who has racked up Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta nominations, might have become known in the public eye for Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age romance, but he was working on set far before filming Call Me by Your Name.

The actor made appearances in TV shows including Law & Order and Homeland, as well as winning a role in Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar.

While he always put his best foot forward on the red carpet, Chalamet tended to favour well-cut but classic suits in muted tones. It was in 2017 that the actor became more adventurous in his dressing, turning to the likes of Berluti and Thom Browne for sleek separates in bolder hues and more experimental fabrics.

In 2018, Chalamet hit his style stride by donning French designer Haider Ackermann and Louis Vuitton, whose menswear offerings are renowned for their avant-garde approach. Whether pink corduroy suits, satin bomber jackets at the Oscars or tracksuit bottoms at the Met Gala, the actor is anything but predictable when it comes to A-list dressing.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout his time in the spotlight.

