Julianne Moore's style evolution in 62 photos: is this Hollywood's queen of block colour?

She starred in 'The Kids Are All Right', and the actress rarely puts a foot wrong on the red carpet, either

Emma Day
Sep 14, 2021

She's got an Oscar, Bafta, Golden Globes and Emmys to her name, but Julianne Moore could also add another accolade to her CV: Hollywood's reigning queen of the sequin gown.

The American actress, 60, has been stepping out on the red carpet since the 1990s, when she rose to fame with roles in Boogie Nights, Nine Months and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

However, while she once had a penchant for the era's boxy tailoring and laid-back separates, the Hannibal star soon polished her premiere-ready looks as her filmography grew.

Moore, who has also penned a series of children's books about a redheaded character named Freckleface Strawberry, found her style signature circa 2009, when she ditched the pedestrian LBDs for a splash of colour.

Working on Tom Ford's directorial debut A Single Man, the actress turned to the American designer's label for the red carpet, sporting sleek, sequinned column dresses and block-colour gowns in jewel tones.

In the following years, Moore has also sported plenty of Valentino, Givenchy and Armani, demonstrating a passion for dramatic silhouettes, theatrical fabrics and head-turning colour palettes.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Updated: September 14th 2021, 3:29 AM
