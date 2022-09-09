Venice Film Festival fashion: 'Blonde' red carpet filled with odes to Marilyn Monroe

Ana De Armas, Brad Pitt and Adrien Brody were among the stars to walk the red carpet at Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of Netflix’s Blonde.

The Marilyn Monroe biopic, in which De Armas plays the Hollywood actress, is adapted from the celebrated book by Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000. It’s been a project Australian director Andrew Dominik has been trying to make for close to 15 years.

And, on Thursday night, it finally enjoyed its moment in the spotlight. De Armas wore a salmon Grecian gown by Louis Vuitton for the occasion, paired with a diamond necklace and her dark hair in classic Hollywood curls. The dress was a subtle ode to Monroe, mimicking the style of the white gown she famously wore in 1954’s Seven Year Itch, which flies up around her legs thanks to a subway grate.

Pitt, who is one of the film’s producers, opted for a classic tuxedo, pared down with adidas trainers and dark sunglasses.

Adrien Brody walked the carpet in a black suit, joined by his partner Georgina Chapman, who opted for a dazzling metallic dress.

Monroe was the inspiration for several of the evening’s guests, with some even sporting gowns with her image printed on them.

Romanian actress Madalina Diana Ghenea wore a vintage Versace dress from 1991, featuring a pattern made from colourful imagery of the actress, while Italian actress Antonella Salvucci wore an Eleonora Lastrucci gown that was also printed with a pop art-style Marilyn image.

Venice International Film Festival started last Wednesday and is running until Saturday. High-profile premieres so far have included Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine, and Bones and All, with Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Michael Stuhlbarg.