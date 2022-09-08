When are the Emmys 2022 and how can you watch the awards in the UAE, US and UK?

Awards season officially begins on Monday, with the Primetime Emmys being held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Honouring shows broadcast between June last year and May this year, and organised by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the glitzy event is bound to feature some historic moments in TV, such as Squid Game, which became the first non-English language series to vie for the top award.

A preceding event, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, was held last weekend, honouring outstanding artistic and technical achievement on TV, including guest performances as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

Barack Obama, who did not attend the event, became the first of any US president to win an Emmy in a competitive category, for his narration of the Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the Primetime Emmy Awards this year.

Presenters announced so far for the night include Selena Gomez, whose show Only Murders in the Building, has been nominated for a number of awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. Also taking the stage will be beloved Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae.

When are the Emmys 2022?

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday and broadcast live around the world, including in the UAE (early hours on Tuesday), from Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. As is tradition, the show will be preceded by the red carpet, which will be broadcast live on E!.

The red carpet is scheduled to begin at 6pm Eastern Time, which is 11pm in the UK and 2am the following day in the UAE. The awards show is scheduled for 8pm Eastern Time (1am UK, 4am UAE).

How can you watch the Emmys in the UAE, US and UK?

In the UAE and around the Middle East, the official broadcaster is OSN. Subscribers can catch the show live on satellite channels as well as on the streaming service OSN+.

In the US, NBC is the official broadcaster, with the show also available on its streaming platform Peacock.

UK residents can catch the show on Sky Showcase.

Which shows are nominated for an Emmy?

This year, HBO drama Succession is leading the charge with 25 Emmy nominations, with Netflix show Squid Game as a major rival in the main categories with a total of 13 nods.

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso was the top comedy nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive Best Comedy trophy, as academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.

Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy The White Lotus, which also received 20 nominations; the comedies Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama Euphoria.

Its star, Zendaya, who was crowned Best Actress in 2020, was nominated for the same award again.

A full list of nominees in the main categories at the Emmys 2022 is here.

How are the Emmys different from the Oscars?

The Emmy Awards have been held since 1949, honouring artistic and technical talents on television in the US. Organised by the non-profit Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, sometimes simply referred to as the Television Academy, the awards have become one of the most respected in the world.

A separate International Emmys ceremony has been held since 1973, to recognise excellence in television programming produced outside of the US.

The Oscars or the Academy Awards, on the other hand, have been held since 1929, honouring the best in films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, sometimes called the Academy, puts together the event every year.

Both the Television Academy and the Academy are made up of industry members. The award nominees and winners for both events are selected and voted on by a panel of members each year.

