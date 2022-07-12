Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' makes history as 'Succession' tops nominees list

Succession received a leading 25 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a major rival in Squid Game, the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honour.
Netflix show Squid Game, a South Korean drama in which poor people compete for cash in a series of brutal games, earned a Best Drama nomination and 13 other nods in the upcoming Emmy Awards, which will take place in September.
Succession from HBO captured the Best Drama trophy and eight other awards during the last Emmys 2020.
A separate International Emmys ceremony has been held since 1973, but no foreign language show has ever broken into the Primetime Emmys drama ranks.
Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso was the top comedy nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive Best Comedy trophy, as academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.
Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy The White Lotus, which also received 20 nominations; the comedies Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama Euphoria.
Its star, Zendaya, who was crowned Best Actress in 2020, was nominated for the same award again.
Academy president Frank Scherma kicked off the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects how series production was at an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.
The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. Squid Game joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming’s global marketplace focus.
The Emmy ceremony is set for September 12, with a host yet to be announced.
Here are the Emmy Awards 2022 nominees in the main categories:
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Holt, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
The White Lotus
Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Agencies contributed to this report