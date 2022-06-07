'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein says show is ending with season three

It’s Apple TV+’s most popular show, but could Ted Lasso be nearing an end?

Brett Goldstein, who is a writer for the series and stars as ex-footballer Roy Kent, has said that the third season is being written as its last.

“We are writing it like that,” he told Sunday Times. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” (We assume he’s joking about the last part).

The comments are in-line with what co-creator Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the titular character, has said in the past.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year.

“It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

The release date for the third season has yet to be announced. Although Cristo Fernandez, who stars as footballer Dani Rojas, told Pop Culture in May that he thinks the show may return later in the year.

"We've been shooting for the last two months, things are going well, and I'm hopeful," he said. "Hopefully, the fans will love our season three, which, hopefully, will be at the end of the year as well, out."

Ted Lasso debuted in 2020 on the streaming platform and tells the story of a quirky and optimistic American college football coach who makes the switch to lead English football team AFC Richmond — despite having no knowledge or experience in the sport — in an attempt by the team’s owner to destroy the club to spite her ex-husband.

The show has received critical acclaim, winning numerous Emmys, including for acting and also won Outstanding Comedy Series for its first season.