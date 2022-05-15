Date announced for 2023 Oscars ceremony

The 2023 Oscars will take place on March 12, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced.

This is slightly earlier than this year’s event, which took place on March 27, but still a few weeks later than the traditional late-February window. Some commentators have observed that this more stretched-out awards season results in less buzz around the Oscars.

Other awards bodies, such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards, have yet to reveal their 2022-2023 schedules.

The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Oscars is Tuesday, November 15, while preliminary voting will begin on Monday, December 12 and shortlists will be announced on Wednesday, December 21. Nominations voting will take place between Thursday to Tuesday, January 12 and 17 and nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24. Final voting will occur between Thursday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 7.

The 2023 Academy Awards will once again take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast by ABC.

Will Smith wins the Oscar for Best Actor for 'King Richard' during the 94th annual Academy Awards. EPA

These new dates come as the awards ceremony is still reeling from the 2022 Oscars, which became one of the most controversial in the event’s history after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, before winning Best Actor for his role in King Richard only moments later. The show also received backlash for its decision to pre-record eight categories and include a “fan favourite” prize that was voted on via Twitter.

The Woman King, Killers of the Flower Moon, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans and Till are some of the films that are already being touted as ones to watch ahead of the 2023 awards season.