Barack Obama wins Emmy and becomes first US president to do so in a competitive category

Barack Obama has become the first of any US presidents to win a competitive Emmy Award after he bagged the Best Narrator honour at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday.

Obama won the award for the Netflix documentary series, Our Great National Parks, which was produced by Higher Ground, the production company he started with Michelle Obama.

Dwight D Eisenhower, America's 34th president, was given a special Emmy in 1956, to honour his contribution to television and the arts.

Obama beat other big-name nominees to the award, including Sir David Attenborough, former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.

"Congrats to President Barack Obama who just became the first President to win a competitive Emmy for narrating Our Great National Parks," Netflix tweeted on Sunday.

Congrats to President Barack Obama who just became the first President to win a competitive Emmy for narrating Our Great National Parks pic.twitter.com/v86JNsyDGD — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2022

Held as a precursor to the Primetime Emmys, which will take place on September 12 this year, the Creative Arts Emmys honour outstanding artistic and technical achievement on TV, including guest performances as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

It was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles this year over two nights, on Saturday and Sunday.

Another notable winner on Saturday was Adele, who won all five categories she was nominated in for her show Adele One Night Only, including Outstanding Variety Special.

Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020, was honoured posthumously for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the Disney+ animated series What If...?.

Squid Game, which recently made history as the first non-English show to be nominated in top categories at the Primetime Emmys, also began its winning streak, earning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Lee Yoo-mi.

With his win, Obama is halfway through an Egot status, which refers to a special group of people who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Only 17 people belong to that hallowed group.

The former president won a Grammy Award in 2020 for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, The Audacity of Hope and A Promised Land.