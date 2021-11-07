How to watch 'Adele One Night Only' special with Oprah Winfrey in the UAE

To mark the release of her new album, 30, Adele is taking part in two television specials, An Audience With Adele in the UK and Adele One Night Only in the US.

The latter is to be shown on November 14 on CBS, but will be available on Anghami in the Mena region from November 19.

The TV special, which includes an interview with Oprah Winfrey, was filmed in Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory. A crowd of celebrities, including Drake, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo and James Corden, watched Adele perform songs live, from her back catalogue and new unheard hits.

Much of the 10-song set list is made up of songs from her latest album. As 30 is to be released on Friday, November 19, the TV special will be the first time the album tracks are publicly heard. Other songs on the list span her previous three albums, 19, 21 and 25, as well as Skyfall, from the 2012 James Bond soundtrack.

The full 'Adele One Night Only' set list:

Hello, 25

Easy On Me, 30

Skyfall, non-album single

I Drink Wine, 30 – unheard

Someone Like You, 21

When We Were Young, 25

Make You Feel My Love, 19

Hold On, 30 – unheard

Rolling In The Deep, 21

Love Is A Game, 30 – unheard

In the interview with Winfrey, Adele is expected to discuss the emotional and personal angles of 30, which is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

"The same way we aim to amplify local voices and to grow them globally, our objective as well is to connect global voices with their fans in the Middle East," says Eddy Maroun, chief executive of Anghami. "We’re proud to be the official broadcasters of Adele’s special in the Middle East and North Africa and we have more global projects coming in the next few quarters."

The UK special, An Audience With Adele, which was recorded in London on Saturday, will be shown in the country on Sunday, November 21. No UAE release has been announced at the time of writing.