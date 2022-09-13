Emmys 2022 red carpet fashion: best-dressed stars on TV's biggest night

The 74th Emmy Awards red carpet belonged to Zendaya.

The Euphoria star had a princess moment in a custom black Valentino gown, complete with a bow belt, Bulgari diamond jewellery and an old Hollywood-inspired hairstyle.

She was joined on the red carpet by Euphoria co-star, Sydney Sweeney, in a floral peplum Oscar de la Renta dress.

Wearing a full red tulle gown, Special singer Lizzo said her presence at the show was a win for for diversity.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," the singer said. "Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me."

Lizzo wearing a red tulle gown at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Reuters

Monochrome looks and sequins, however, seemed to be the most popular styles of the night.

Amanda Seyfried shimmered like a mermaid in crystal Armani and Lily James wore a metallic Versace gown, while Amy Poehler and Reese Witherspoon both chose navy blue sequinned looks.

In the black and white camp, Laura Linney picked a white Christian Siriano gown with black edging and Kerry Washington wore a white, gathered Elie Saab gown with black tights. Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder wore complementary black and white, with Smart wearing an off-shoulder Christian Siriano gown and Einbinder in a black Rodarte column dress.

The award show felt like a return to form, and black-tie strength, for television's finest, after a string of shows held remotely since 2020, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Saturday Night Live star opened proceedings with a dance number set to a medley of hit TV show themes, including Friends and Game of Thrones, before bringing on popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who lauded "the most successful broadcast medium in the world: television".

