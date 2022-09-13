Emmys 2022 winners list: Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae and 'Ted Lasso' win big

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are under way in Los Angeles, with Hollywood's A-list turning out to celebrate the best of television over the past year.

Leading the way with 25 nominations is HBO's Succession, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a major rival in Squid Game, the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honour.

Netflix's South Korean drama, in which people compete for cash in a series of brutal games, is up for Best Drama and 13 other nods.

Here are the 2022 Emmy Award winners. This list will be updated as more are announced

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — winner

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — winner

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks — winner

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — winner

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, centre, and the cast and crew of 'Ted Lasso' accept the Emmy for outstanding comedy series. AP Photo

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso — winner

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick — winner

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — winner

Supporting actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — winner

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Jennifer Coolidge is congratulated after winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for 'The White Lotus'. AFP

Supporting actor in a Limited Series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus — winner

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

The White Lotus — winner

Pam & Tommy

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession — winner

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark — winner

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, right, and Lizzo, centre left, at the 74th Emmy Awards. AFP

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria — winner

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game — winner

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession — winner

Yellowjackets

The cast and crew of 'Succession' onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards. AFP

Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, Plan And Execution

Chris Mundy, Ozark, A Hard Way To Go

Dan Erickson, Severance, The We We Are

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, One Lucky Day

Jesse Armstrong, Succession, All The Bells Say — winner

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, F Sharp

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, Pilot

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark, A Hard Way To Go

Ben Stiller, Severance, The We We Are

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light — winner

Mark Mylod, Succession, All The Bells Say

Cathy Yan, Succession, The Disruption

Lorene Scafaria, Succession, Too Much Birthday

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, Pilot

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, Pilot — winner

Duffy Boudreau, Barry, 710N

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, Starting Now

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks, The One, The Only

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building, True Crime

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows, The Casino

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, The Wellness Centre

Directing for a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai, Atlanta, New Jazz

Bill Hader, Barry, 710N

Lucia Aniello, Hacks, There Will Be Blood

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show, Babby Daddy Groundhog Day

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders In The Building, True Crime

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral — winner

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick, The People vs Purdue Pharma

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout, I’m In A Hurry

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Man Handled

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid, Snaps

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven, Unbroken Circle

Mike White, The White Lotus — winner

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick, The People vs Purdue Pharma

Michael Showalter, The Dropout, Green Juice

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, Iron Sisters

John Wells, Maid, Sky Blue

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, Wheel Of Fire

Mike White, The White Lotus — winner

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — winner

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition programme

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — winner

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice