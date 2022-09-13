Emmys 2022 winners list: Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae and 'Ted Lasso' win big

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are under way in Los Angeles, with Hollywood's A-list turning out to celebrate the best of television over the past year.
Leading the way with 25 nominations is HBO's Succession, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a major rival in Squid Game, the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honour.
Netflix's South Korean drama, in which people compete for cash in a series of brutal games, is up for Best Drama and 13 other nods.
Here are the 2022 Emmy Award winners. This list will be updated as more are announced
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — winner
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — winner
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks — winner
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — winner
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso — winner
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — winner
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — winner
Supporting actress in a Limited Series or TV movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — winner
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Supporting actor in a Limited Series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus — winner
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
The White Lotus — winner
Pam & Tommy
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession — winner
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark — winner
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria — winner
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game — winner
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession — winner
Yellowjackets
Writing for a Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, Plan And Execution
Chris Mundy, Ozark, A Hard Way To Go
Dan Erickson, Severance, The We We Are
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, One Lucky Day
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, All The Bells Say — winner
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, F Sharp
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, Pilot
Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark, A Hard Way To Go
Ben Stiller, Severance, The We We Are
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light — winner
Mark Mylod, Succession, All The Bells Say
Cathy Yan, Succession, The Disruption
Lorene Scafaria, Succession, Too Much Birthday
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, Pilot
Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, Pilot — winner
Duffy Boudreau, Barry, 710N
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, Starting Now
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks, The One, The Only
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building, True Crime
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows, The Casino
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, The Wellness Centre
Directing for a Comedy Series
Hiro Murai, Atlanta, New Jazz
Bill Hader, Barry, 710N
Lucia Aniello, Hacks, There Will Be Blood
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show, Babby Daddy Groundhog Day
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders In The Building, True Crime
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral — winner
Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick, The People vs Purdue Pharma
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout, I’m In A Hurry
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Man Handled
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid, Snaps
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven, Unbroken Circle
Mike White, The White Lotus — winner
Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick, The People vs Purdue Pharma
Michael Showalter, The Dropout, Green Juice
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, Iron Sisters
John Wells, Maid, Sky Blue
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, Wheel Of Fire
Mike White, The White Lotus — winner
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — winner
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition programme
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — winner
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice