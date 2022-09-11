Stylish stars hit Toronto Film Festival for world premieres and glitzy screenings

Photographers' lenses homed in on Janelle Monae at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night, as she arrived for the world premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Primetime star, who plays Cassandra Brand in the film, wore a structured, white avant-garde gown by Iris Van Herpen with cut-outs showing off her waistline, and thigh-high slit, with trailing train.

The premiere of this much-awaited Knives Out sequel was a star-studded event, as co-star Kate Hudson also turned heads on the red carpet, wearing a Carolina Herrera gown in an equally eye-catching shade of red with a huge ruffled adornment on the shoulder.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more celebrities at Toronto International Film Festival 2022

Kathryn Hahn, who takes on the role of Claire Debella, looked glamorous in a dress by Lebanese couturier Maison Rabih Kayrouz.

Male co-stars Daniel Craig and Leslie Odom Jr looked no less stylish, the latter sporting a suit by Kenzo.

It's one of the many events to have taken place at Tiff so far, which have drawn famous faces to the red-carpet premieres.

Others include the premiere of Sidney, the new Sidney Poitier documentary, held on Saturday evening, to which Oprah Winfrey made an appearance in a sparkling silver Brandon Maxwell dress.

The premiere of The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age story about a boy who discovers a devastating family secret, based on director Steven Spielberg's own childhood, attracted a rather robust A-list crowd on Saturday.

This includes the film's stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Julia Butters, to name a few.

A dapper Nicolas Cage, who just welcomed a baby girl, hit the red carpet for his new film Butcher's Crossing, a Western drama directed by Gabe Polsky.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a sheer black dress by Dior Haute Couture while attending the premiere of her new movie Causeway, about an American soldier who experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan, forcing her to return home.

Zarifa Ghafari, who was once the youngest mayor in Afghanistan, was also on the red carpet. She wore traditional-style attire to the premiere of In Her Hands, a film that follows the 19 months leading up to the Taliban takeover, told through Ghafari's eyes.

Zarifa Ghafari, former mayor of Maidan Shahr, Afghanistan, at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. AFP

Afghan filmmaker Tamana Ayazi joined her at the event, wearing a summery, orange dress that belied the serious subject matter.

For opening night at Tiff, Egyptian-Welsh filmmaker Sally El-Hosaini’s Netflix drama The Swimmers had its world premiere.

The film is based on the true story of Yusra and Sarah Mardini, two teenage sisters who escaped war in Syria for Europe in the hope of making it to the Rio 2016 Olympics. The pair made it to the premiere looking glamorous in silver and black sequinned gowns, respectively.

French-Lebanese sisters Nathalie and Manal Issa, who play the swimmers, were also there, Manal sporting a slick black jumpsuit with cut-outs at the waist.

Toronto Film Festival runs until September 18, with plenty more red-carpet premieres on the schedule.

Best fashion from Venice Film Festival 2022 — in pictures