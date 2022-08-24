Sheikh Hamdan wears clothes by Italian brand Beretta on shooting trip with Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a series of photos from a recent shooting trip in England on Tuesday.

In them, he is with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his uncle, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma, better known as Uncle Saeed, among others.

Each member of the group is suitably dressed for shooting in the scenic Yorkshire countryside, wearing various shades of green, brown and blue apparel, with gilets, hats and waterproof outerwear.

Sheikh Hamdan chose a jacket by Italian firearm and clothing brand Beretta. The piece is a lightweight moss-green Chamois 3L jacket, which sells for €119 ($118). According to the Beretta website, the piece is "suitable for outdoor activities", it packs down into a pocket and is "waterproof and breathable".

He wore the hooded jacket with waterproof trousers and transparent Clash shooting safety glasses by Beretta. The glasses sell for $129 and come in several different lens colours, including brown, magenta and light purple. He sported a green wool felt hat.

READ MORE Sheikh Hamdan shares heart-warming family photo of twins and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed wore a chequered shirt under a green fleece and a darker gilet, with a knitted grey beanie hat. In one photo, he is sat looking out over hills covered in purple heather.

Ten photos from the excursion were posted to Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram on Tuesday and at the time of writing they had garnered more than 340,000 likes.

The group are seen walking through the hills, with some holding what appear to be shotguns. It is not clear what the group were shooting on the trip — though clay pigeon shooting is not uncommon in the UK, as is the shooting of partridges and pheasants come the start of September.

Earlier this month, the Crown Prince also shared photos of himself and close friend Badr Ateej riding on the London Underground, seemingly going unrecognised in the selfie.

In the pictures, the royal is standing in the centre of the busy carriage, with Ateej pictured behind him.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” he captioned the picture.

Sheikh Hamdan also went viral last month, after he stopped to take pictures with fans who spotted him in his car in the UK capital.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

Sheikh Hamdan's travel adventures — in pictures