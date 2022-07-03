Best-dressed celebrities at Wimbledon so far, from Anna Wintour to Mel C

Unlike Royal Ascot, no strict dress code is in place for guests at Wimbledon, another one of Britain's most anticipated annual sporting events.

Whites and forest greens always prove popular and smart attire is "encouraged", while certain areas and events don't allow casual looks and won't welcome people wearing trainers or ripped jeans, for example.

British weather dictates some sartorial choices, of course, with sunglasses, umbrellas and rain macs a sensible addition to any outfit.

This year, official water sponsor evian is also making a statement on sustainable fashion.

The brand's VIP suite, which has been certified as carbon neutral for the second year, is inviting guests to meet UK stylist Ella-Louise Gaskell, who is known for helping people create more sustainable wardrobes. She's offering tips and styling advice on rental fashion, second-hand clothing and eco-friendly fabrics.

Meanwhile, dozens of well-known British celebrities have attended the games, which began on June 27, in glamorous garments. There are plenty more stylish looks to come, too, as many of the big-name stars tend to wait until the second week of the tournament to put in an appearance, before the final on Sunday, July 10.

Some of the best-dressed celebrities so far have included This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who turned heads on the first day of the tournament in a vintage-style dress by Turkish designer Gul Hurgel. The floral frock, made from 100 per cent linen, featured a circular belt, wide collar and A-line silhouette.

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins looked very summery in a powder blue maxi dress with a cornflower print from LK Bennett, accompanied by pointed kitten heels in the same hue.

Mollie King, who was there on day one, also chose LK Bennett with a candy-coloured striped midi dress from the Royal Ascot collection, while fellow The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes chose a black dress with midriff cut-outs from her own collection.

Fashion and makeover expert Trinny Woodall served plenty of style on day one, with a white lace print dress from Zimmerman, paired with round sunglasses.

Meanwhile, TV presenter Stacey Dooley chose a bright pink linen shirt from Jacquemus, worn with black leather trousers and matching heels for her Wimbledon debut.

On day two, British actress Rose Ayling-Ellis sported a patterned mini dress by Rixo with white blazer and nude heels, while on day three, Irish actress and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan looked glam in a white shirt dress by Simone Rocha.

Spice Girls member Mel C looked chic on day four in tangerine-coloured shorts and blazer with open-toed beige heels and a marble-effect clutch.

British singer Becky Hill, who also arrived on day four, wore a similar hue, looking summery in a light orange, strappy maxi dress, while Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu wore a strappy floral mini dress with cat-eye sunglasses and brown heels.

American singer Ciara Wilson, who attended on day four with husband Russell Wilson, also looked chic in a fitted nude dress with long sleeves, paired with matching heels.

The queen of fashion, Vogue head Anna Wintour, turned up on day five with a long tree-patterned dress and floor-length white coat with embroidered floral pattern and embellished white boots. She injected some colour with a green clutch and similarly hued jewelled necklace, completing the look with black sunglasses.

