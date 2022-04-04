Why hot pink dominated Grammys fashion: looks from Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and more

Billy Porter described it as the "colour of the evening" as pink was undoubtably the fashion shade of choice at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Specifically hot pink was a clear favourite, seen on everyone from Justin Bieber, who added a pop of colour to his oversized grey Balenciaga suit with a magenta beanie hat, to Travis Barker, seen in a fuchsia Givenchy overcoat.

Valentino was behind a handful of the vibrant looks, including Porter's own ensemble and one of two looks from rapper Saweetie. She wore a pink gown with matching gloves by the fashion house to arrive at the Las Vegas awards ceremony, but then changed into a black Oscar de la Renta gown for a second trip down the red carpet.

Chrissy Teigen, Justin Bieber and Saweetie all wore hot pink pieces for the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. Getty Images, AFP

The pink-out will come as no surprise to fashion watchers, who will have seen the Valentino presentation at Paris Fashion Week in March. Not only did models walk in head-to-toe pink looks, the catwalk itself was also in the colour.

The fashion house has taken such ownership of the specific shade of pink that Pink PP, named after the brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, will be a Pantone colour. It has drawn comparisons with Valentino red, a historic favourite of the fashion house, favoured by Valentino Garavani.

A model walks the runway during the Valentino autumn/winter 2022-2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022. Getty Images

“I always want pink in my collections. It’s a colour I feel you can subvert better, because it already has a lot of meaning. It changed during the centuries: it was the colour of the power of men, then it became girlish … I like to subvert the idea. Today, it means different things,” Piccioli said when presenting his autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Bringing it down a notch from hot pink, Chrissy Teigen wore a vibrant Nicole + Felicia gown, while a similar shade was seen on St Vincent, who wore a 1970s style gown with ruffled sleeves.

Baby pink was also on the sartorial menu. Grammys host Trevor Noah wore a pastel tuxedo, while American singer Tinashe wore a latex design by GCDS.