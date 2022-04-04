Grammys 2022 best dressed men: BTS, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X stand out on the red carpet

The men pulled out all the stops when it came to the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

The likes of Jared Leto, Lil Nas X and Jon Batiste all made style statements, with embellished looks as they arrived at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Members of K-pop band BTS arrived in style, with coordinated blue, brown and white suits by Louis Vuitton.

Jared Leto turned heads in a contrasting textured black Gucci look, finished with a heavy coat over his sheer beaded shirt.

Givenchy dressed Travis Barker, Jack Harlow and J Balvin, who all opted for black tailoring by the French fashion house, while Blink-182 drummer Barker finished his look with a hot pink coat, which he removed to pose on the red carpet with fiancee Kourtney Kardashian.

Tuxedos came in a variety of colours and fabrics. Host Trevor Noah opted for a baby pink dinner jacket, while DJ Black Coffee and Esona Maphumulo both wore white tuxedos. DJ Diplo sported a black tux, unconventionally worn over a turtleneck top, and both Ben Platt and John Legend chose velvet two-pieces for the event.

Proof that men's fashion is not limited to classic black suits, Leon Bridges wore a white two-piece, finished with golden floral detail, while Eric Bellinger made a shirtless statement in a turquoise suit and DJ D-Nice opted for a multi-coloured resplendent metallic suit, finished with a white felt hat.