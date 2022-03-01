Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Rihanna and Pharrell Williams on Off-White front row

Paris Fashion Week kicked off in style on Monday with a star-packed Off-White catwalk and front row.

Bella Hadid, Serena Williams and Cindy Crawford walked in the show, while Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Fai Khadra and Carla Bruni watched from the front row, as the offerings from Virgil Abloh’s final collection for Off-White were presented.

Williams posted a heartfelt message about the show on Instagram: "Dearest @virgilabloh, today’s [Off-White] show was amazing.

"The setting, scene, talent, music and most importantly, the clothes, were fire. Your team crushed it. But you know that already, you see everything all at once where you are — all is one. Your family was there shining, reflecting your light. Anyone looking for you knows to look up at night, for the star that is OFF-WHITE™. Thanks for having us."

The Happy rapper posted photos with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket Ayer Williams, 13, along with photos from the show and images of the “Question Everything” flag which was presented during the show.

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, both close friends of Abloh, took part in the show, alongside Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber. Gerber's supermodel mother Cindy Crawford also made an appearance. Helena Christensen and Amber Valletta also walked the catwalk.

There are a whole host of A-list names in Paris for fashion week. Jisoo from Blackpink has jetted into the French capital and has posted about attending the Christian Dior show on Tuesday.

On the schedule today are Christian Dior, Saint Laurent and The Selects, all of which are likely to attract an A-list front row.

Celebrity favourite brands The Row, Rochas, Balmain, Chloe, Isabel Marant, Vivienne Westwood, Elie Saab, Balenciaga, Valentino, Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and Chanel are all showing later in the week.

See highlights from the star-studded Off-White Paris catwalk show here: