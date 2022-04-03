Celebrities mark the start of Ramadan 2022, from DJ Khaled to Paul Pogba

As Ramadan started on Saturday, Muslim celebrities marked the beginning of the holy month with celebratory posts on social media.

From the US to the UK, and the UAE to India, famous faces across the world sent out video messages and Instagram posts to their mass of followers.

These are just a few of those tributes.

DJ Khaled

American musician DJ Khaled was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Palestinian parents, and he has always been vocal about his faith.

This year, he shared a post on Instagram from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture, saying "Ramadan Mubarak", as well as a picture telling people to "relax".

"Allah sees, Allah knows and Allah will fix it soon," the image read, with a caption from the DJ and producer saying "keep going".

He has also shared a couple of other posts, writing "God is the greatest" in the caption, with a video of him landing at Miami Airport, saying, continually, "God is great."

DJ Khaled, whose real name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, previously spoke to GQ Middle East about fasting during Ramadan. "I'll be honest with you, many Ramadan times, I'll fast, and then I get dehydrated and have to go to the hospital. Just because I work so hard. I try my hardest to fulfil the beliefs and how beautiful what we fast for is. It's so beautiful, what we're doing it for."

Mona Kattan

Entrepreneur Mona Kattan, founder of the Kayali fragrance range and sister of Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty, shared some fun Instagram Stories on the first day of Ramadan, joking about food she wants to eat.

She also shared a recipe for rose and cardamom milk tea, which she says she loves to make during the holy month.

"Literally like a hug in a cup," she captioned the video recipe.

Kattan, who got married recently, also showed off her Van Cleef & Arpels Ramadan gift calendar and introduced viewers to Humantra, a company she and Huda recently invested in, as a "hydration hack".

Yusuf Islam

The musician Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his stage name Cat Stevens, has been a devout Muslim since 1977.

While Islam is known to live in Dubai, he shared a post on Twitter on the first day of Ramadan from the UK.

"Blessed with another month of Ramadan," he captioned a picture of himself praying in a park. "A time to get closer to our true nature as mindful beings… time to reconnect."

Blessed with another month of Ramadan. A time to get closer to our true nature as mindful beings… time to reconnect#Ramadan #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/AARuEmjpCC — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) April 1, 2022

Mohamed Hadid

Property mogul Mohamed Hadid shared Stories on Instagram of his family's first iftar this year, with a snap of him and his supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella, who shared one of her father's Ramadan posts on her own account.

Mohamed shared a graphic from the Instagram account Muslim, which said "Ramadan Mubarak", and added in the caption: "Ramadan Kareem and Mubarek wish peace and tranquility for all Religions we only have one God for all you can be a Muslim Christian Or a Jewish faith. Hope I see peace in the Holy land and refrain from giving pain to others I wish for peace in Ukraine and Palestine and all parts of the world."

In another post, he shared a photo of himself looking pensive, with a caption tagging his children: "Ramadan Mubarak to all from my family to yours... Love and respect to all Gods religion’s Let’s have some love in this month please."

Imaan Hammam

The Dutch model, who is of Moroccan and Egyptian descent, also shared Muslim's Ramadan Mubarak graphic on her own Instagram Stories, writing "beyond excited" underneath.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, in which she starred alongside Iman Abdulmajid, Hammam referred to herself as a "proud Muslim", saying of her family's support of her ambitions that it "gave me the strength to use my platform to talk about issues like race and religion, with the aim to empower young girls — no matter the colour of their skin or where they come from".

Paul Pogba

Footballer Paul Pogba, who was born in France to Guinean parents and plays for Premier League club Manchester United, is also a devout Muslim.

"Islam is not the image that everyone sees, terrorism," Pogba told The Times' Life Times podcast in 2019. "It's really a religion that opened my mind and that makes me, maybe, a better person."

On Saturday, he shared a collage of himself to Instagram with the words "Ramadan Mubarak" written in ornate script over the top.

"Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers & sisters," he said in the caption.

Hend Sabry

Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabry shared a photo of herself on Instagram with "Ramadan Kareem" written over the top.

“May you be well all year,” she wrote in the caption. “May Allah accept from us and from you."

The star, who lives in Egypt, has been involved in Ramadan charity campaigns in the past, including one for the United Nations World Food Programme in 2018, which asked people to #ShareYourIftar with children in need in Syria and Yemen on the organisation's ShareTheMeal app.

The actress currently stars in the Netflix reboot of Finding Ola.

Hina Khan

Indian television and film actress Hina Khan shared a photo of herself in 2020, on the first day of Ramadan, urging people in the caption to "pray for infected, let's pray for protection and healing", referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year she simply wrote "Ramadan Mubarak", sharing a series of photos of herself in a stunning yellow outfit and holding up a plate of dates.

She has done something similar this year, sharing an older photo of herself with Bollywood star Salman Khan, captioning it: "Ramdan mubarak".

Huma Qureshi

Award-winning Indian actress Huma Qureshi shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram to her nearly five million followers, alongside the caption: "Chand Mubarak… Ramadan Mubarak .. a month of prayers peace prosperity love compassion sharing."

Gauahar Khan

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan has shared numerous videos and posts since the start of the holy month, including a clip from a tour of Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

"I had such an amazing time exploring Abu Dhabi," she wrote in the caption, alongside a Reel on Instragram. "They retain their culture so beautifully."

In the clip, she explores the Farah Al Qasimi exhibition at the Cultural Foundation, the Children's Library and the House of Artisans.

Yusuf Pathan

The former Indian cricketer, and brother of Irfan Pathan, shared a photo of himself and his family on Instagram, captioning it: "As the holy month of Ramadan begins, may Allah bless all of us with peace and grace. Happy Ramadan!"

His previous post was of himself and his brother in Muscat, Oman, with the hashtag #jummahmubarak.

Sana Khan

Former Indian actress, model and dancer Sana Khan has shared her activities extensively over the first couple of days of Ramadan, with photos and videos on her Stories of her first taraweeh prayer, her family reading the Quran and passages from holy scripture.

In one Instagram post, she wears a headscarf by her own brand Haya By Sana Khan, captioning a video "Ramadan Kareem".

Read more

28 Arabic shows to watch in the UAE this Ramadan: 'El Meshwar' to ‘Suits’