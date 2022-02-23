Inside Mona Kattan's lavish and intimate wedding at Dubai's Raffles The Palm hotel

Beauty mogul Mona Kattan married her fiance Hassan Elamin in a lavish and intimate ceremony at Dubai’s Raffles The Palm hotel on Tuesday.

The couple tied the knot in front of close family and friends, with the bride sharing snippets of the day on social media.

Kattan wore a one-of-a-kind Vera Wang dress to exchange vows, which she previously revealed she found at Dubai’s Esposa boutique. The ivory satin gown featured a Bardot neckline, fitted ruched waist and a fishtail skirt.

Mona Kattan married fiance Hassan Elamin on Tuesday. Photo: Mona Kattan / Instagram

For the evening katb kteb ceremony — usually held before the wedding where the couple recite their oaths and sign a contract — she wore a custom-made, long-sleeved lace design by Esposa Couture.

The bride also shared videos of preparations ahead of the ceremony, revealing she had her make-up done by her close friend and fellow cosmetics mogul Hindash.

Guests were serenaded as they dined under crystal chandeliers and hanging white flowers, which matched the bride’s bouquet and several flower arches that were placed throughout the venue.

As well a traditional three-tier wedding cake, complete with miniature figurines of the couple, the pair opted for a glazed ring doughnut cake, and a cake made of Garrett Gold bonbons.

The co-founder of Kayali fragrances, who is the sister of make-up artist and entrepreneur Huda Kattan, revealed she chose the date of her wedding carefully – 22/2/22, also known as “twosday” – following a conversation with her feng shui consultant. “I really love beautiful and unique dates,” Kattan said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Kattan also revealed that she had six dresses in the running ahead of the big day.

“As soon as we got engaged, I went wedding dress shopping with my sisters, and they ended up gifting me the most magical Zuhair Murad dress,” she said. “Then I went to Esposa to try on a whole bunch of dresses and found another one I loved.”

Kattan and Elamin got engaged on December 4, 2021, following a surprise proposal during a romantic staycation at the Abu Dhabi desert resort Qasr Al Sarab. “The proposal was very romantic and cheesy, which is exactly what I love,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.