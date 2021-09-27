Ultra-luxury Raffles The Palm Dubai resort will open to guests on Friday

Dubai’s newest ultra-luxury resort is opening on the city's man-made island this Friday.

Raffles The Palm Dubai will welcome travellers for overnight stays on The Palm Jumeirah from October 1.

The first Raffles resort in the Middle East is located amid 100,000 square metres of beachfront, landscaped grounds on the West Crescent, and promises guests views of the surrounding Arabian Gulf and the sparkling city skyline.

There is a pristine 500-metre stretch of private beach and a palm tree-surrounded swimming pool at the heart of the luxury resort, which is set in the same site that the Emerald Palace by Kempinski was previously located.

Raffles The Palm Dubai has 389 rooms, suites and villas, all of which feature a balcony or terrace promising either sea views or city vistas. All guests will also get 24-hour personalised butler service to ensure they want for nothing during their stay.

If privacy matters, then secluded beachfront villas are also available to book, each of which comes with a swimming pool and private built-in spa room.

The resort is decidedly decadent with marble floors, gold and silver leaf decor, ornate fittings and detailed, embellished soft furnishings. In fact, there are more than 70,000 pieces of furniture in the resort, the majority of which has been sourced from renowned Italian ateliers Francesco Molon.

And to look after all the finery, the hotel has employed a dedicated furniture master who ensures all the details are perfectly polished and aligned. There’s also no fewer than 6,000 Swarovski Crystal chandeliers lighting up the hallways and spaces.

The Cinq Monde Spa at Raffles The Palm is home to one of the city's largest indoor swimming pools. Photo: Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Inside the hotel is a 3,000-square-metre Cinq Mondes Spa, a Parisian brand that's coming to Dubai for the first time. The sprawling retreat will feature 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and one of the city's largest indoor swimming pools.

“It’s with pride that we announce the official opening of Raffles The Palm Dubai, Raffles’ newest luxury resort in the UAE,” said Ayman Gharib, the hotel's managing director. "The five-star property invites guests to discover one of the world’s most exciting destinations through the gracious lens of a Raffles resort."

Seven restaurants and bars, and a private cinema

The private cinema at Raffles the Palm Dubai. Photo: Raffles Hotels & Resorts

The new resort is also set to add to Palm Jumeirah's dining scene with a choice of eateries that offer a mix of international and regional cuisine.

The picturesque Le Jardin is the resort's all-day dining restaurant. It has a pretty outdoor terrace that gives diners lush views over the resort gardens. Matagi specialises in Itameshi cuisine, a fusion of contemporary Japanese and Italian food, while Sola looks set to be one of Dubai's newest jazz hotspots. The intimate lounge will host musicians throughout the week and serve up a selection of food and drinks to accompany the performances.

On the beachfront, there's PIATTI, which serves a sophisticated seafood menu and afternoon tea is on the table at the regal-like Bluthner Hall, which also has a Bluthner Louis XIV Grand Piano. Other dining options include the Writer’s Lounge and Library and the Raffles Patisserie, where tasty cakes and pastries come courtesy of Coya-trained chef Gianluca Guinzoni.

Any guests staying in the resort's Club rooms or suites will also have access to the Raffles Club Lounge, which boasts 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline. It will serve a daily aperitiv sunset menu, as well as breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

Rooms and suites at Raffles The Palm Dubai boast ornate decor, quilted furniture and sparkling chandeliers. Photo: Raffles Hotels and Resorts

There's also a private cinema, a children's club, teenagers' club and a separate swimming pool for little ones. A new beach club will open at the hotel later this year giving guests the chance to unwind in style by the water while feasting on Mediterranean cuisine and enjoying live entertainment.

Raffles Dubai The Palm is the Singaporean brand's second outpost in Dubai. It has been operating the popular Raffles Dubai in Wafi since 2007.

To celebrate the opening, guests who book to stay before Tuesday, November 30 will get a complimentary upgrade to the next room level, complimentary breakfast for two, late checkout and Dh150 spa credit to spend during their stay.

Rooms from Dh1,755. Raffles The Palm Dubai, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah; www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com