Burj Al Arab to offer guided tours to non-guests for the first time

If you’ve ever wished you could take a look around one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels, without committing to an overnight stay, Jumeirah Group has got you covered.

New guided tours of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah will offer non-guests the opportunity to explore the landmark property for the first time.

The lobby of the Burj Al Arab. Photo: Jumeirah Group

Guided by a butler, the 90-minute tours will take participants on an exclusive journey through the hotel, to discover what makes it such an architectural marvel.

“Dubai is a world-class destination, where visitors can now discover the ambition, vision and sheer audacity behind one of its most iconic landmarks and the realisation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai’s extraordinary vision,” said Jose Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group.

“Inside Burj Al Arab, a groundbreaking guided tour befitting of the city’s innovative spirit, will showcase both the incredible calibre of Jumeirah Group’s luxury hospitality and our confidence in creating extraordinary guest experiences. As the world rediscovers its love of travel, we invite visitors to step inside the ‘original home of luxury’– a unique opportunity to explore Arabian opulence at its finest.”

Tours include a visit to the hotel atrium and Royal Suite, as well as a stop in the newly curated Experience Suite, where guests can partake in interactive digital experiences that trace the history of the hotel, back to the original architectural designs.

The tour ends with a visit to the new Uma lounge, where guests can enjoy views of the Arabian Gulf. Visitors can also top off their experience by reserving a table in one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.

Burj Al Arab has yet to reveal the price of its guided tour, but is encouraging people who are interested to register at www.insideburjalarab.com.