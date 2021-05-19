Raffles resort to open on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai in fourth quarter of 2021

The first Raffles resort in the Middle East is set to open in the last quarter of 2021 on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The property will sit within a 100,000 square-metre landscape on the West Crescent of the man-made island, offering views of the sea and city skyline.

There will be 389 rooms, suites and villas, each featuring a balcony and terrace, plus sea views. Private villas on the beach will also be available.

A 3,000-square-metre Cinq Mondes Spa, a Parisian brand new to Dubai, will feature 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and what the developers claim to be the city's largest indoor swimming pool.

The Dubai resort will include an outdoor pool and private beach.

A 500-metre stretch of private beach will be accessible by guests and residents, and there will be a beach club offering Mediterranean cuisine, entertainment and more.

Inside the hotel, there will be eight dining options, including the Raffles Patisserie, Writer’s Lounge and Library, with more to be revealed in the future.

Other amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, children’s pool, cinema, and a kids’ and teens’ club.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us,” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, which owns the Raffles brand. “There are very few beach resort plots left in Dubai and none on the Palm Jumeirah.

"The size of the property and its location perfectly lend itself to provide a prestigious address for the Raffles brand.”

Other Raffles hotels are planned for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in 2021 and 2022.

While there are already two Raffles hotels in the Middle East – one in Dubai and another in Makkah, Saudi Arabia – this will be the first resort in the region.

Two more properties from the brand are set to open in the Gulf soon, with Raffles Manama in Bahrain scheduled to open in 2021, and Raffles Jeddah slated for a 2022 opening, according to its website.

The luxury hotel chain’s roots date back to 1887, with the opening of the original Raffles Hotel in Singapore. It wasn’t until the 1990s, however, that it expanded internationally.

Raffles Dubai first opened in 2007.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

