Mona Kattan to marry fiance Hassan Elamin in Dubai on 'lucky' Twosday

Mona Kattan is set to marry fiance Hassan Elamin on Thursday — a day that will see a flurry of weddings take place.

The beauty mogul and co-founder of Kayali fragrances revealed she chose the date of her wedding carefully — 22/2/22, also known as “Twosday” — following a conversation with her feng shui consultant. “I really love beautiful and unique dates,” Kattan said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Kattan, whose sister is renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur Huda Kattan, also shared a few details of her day, which is set to be an intimate ceremony in Dubai attended by the couple’s friends and family, including her dilemma over which of her six wedding dress options to wear.

“As soon as we got engaged, I went wedding dress shopping with my sisters, and they ended up gifting me the most magical Zuhair Murad dress,” she said. “Then I went to Esposa to try on a whole bunch of dresses and found another one I loved.”

Kattan has also been sharing snippets of wedding preparations on Instagram ahead of her nuptials, which will be taking place at the new Raffles The Palm Dubai resort.

Ahead of the day, she also posted a quote by Polish-American pianist Arthur Rubinstein to her Instagram page, reading: “I have found that if you love life, life will love you back.”

Kattan and Elamin got engaged on December 4, 2021, following a surprise proposal during a romantic staycation at Abu Dhabi desert resort Qasr Al Sarab. “The proposal was very romantic and cheesy, which is exactly what I love,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

The special meaning of Twosday

Twosday is being dubbed one of the luckiest days in a millennium by numerologists who claim that spiritual energy will be off the charts.

Numerology is the pseudoscientific belief in a divine or mystical relationship between a number and one or more coinciding events, and practitioners are saying the date holds incredible significance.

The date is known as a palindrome — a sequence that reads the same forwards and backwards — of which there are only 60 days in this entire millennium.

Read more Joy for British couple married in one of Abu Dhabi's first civil ceremonies

That makes it the perfect day for making a change in your life, numerologist Josh Siegel told The National. “The date itself is a significant representation of the numbers 2, 20 and 22,” he says. “These numbers all relate to intuition and awakenings.

“The number two represents duality, the decisions we make and how we see others. It is an indication that we may have fallen out of balance.”

Tying the knot

Couples around the world are joining Kattan in choosing Twosday as their wedding date.

In Abu Dhabi, 11 couples are set to marry on Tuesday at the new Civil Family Court.

In Singapore, more than 500 couples are planning to tie the knot, which is nearly nine times the usual number.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, news website casino.org reported that officiants and venues are booked solid with it set to become the busiest for weddings in recent Nevada history.

See photos of the British couple getting married in one of Abu Dhabi's first civil ceremonies: