DJ Khaled to launch his chicken wing brand in Dubai

"The world is always acting like you need to wait for a special occasion to choose itself,” says Palestinian-American rapper DJ Khaled in a promotional video for a new chicken wing brand that’s set to launch in 150 locations around the world, including Dubai.

“What if you just live the good life every day?” he then proposes, before unveiling Another Wing, which he says is “the world’s first concept to launch on three continents at the same time”.

Known as much for his music as his philosophical musings, the Grammy-winner's new brand is a partnership with Reef Technology, one of the largest dark kitchen operators in the US.

“We’re taking [it to] New York, LA, Dubai, London, every major city in the US, and Canada,” the rapper, producer and former record label president, who was born in New Orleans to Palestinian parents, says.

While details of Another Wing’s availability in the UAE have not been revealed, the rapper told the Hypebeast website the menu will feature a range of bone-in and boneless chicken wings that mix classic flavour combinations with some of his best-loved phrases.

Signature flavours include Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Don’t Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha, and They Don’t Want You To Win Truffalo.

“Reef approached me with the idea of making history. Sharing something I love, like delicious food with my fans all over the world. How could I say no? It’s all about spreading love and showing people what is possible when you dream,” Khaled said.

“My team and I worked alongside Reef every step of the process. The same way music platforms enable creators to share photos or videos, the Reef platform enables creators to share and expand food experiences in a way that has never been possible before. It is game-changing.”

Khaled, who released his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, in April, has dipped his toes into various business ventures before. His 2016 book, The Keys, was a bestseller on The New York Times list. In 2018, he launched a line of luxury furniture called We The Best Home. And in March this year, he collaborated with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana for a capsule collection of his signature tracksuits and patterned shirts.

Another Wing's launch in three continents is "just the beginning", he told Hypebeast.

"We’re going to do it different – not only do we deliver by land, but we will be delivering by sea – with jet ski’s offering boat-side delivery. We’re doing everything new," he said.

Launched in Miami on Thursday, Another Wing is also available for delivery in London, Paris and New York. It's not available on Dubai's delivery platforms yet.