Expo 2020 Dubai launches a limited-edition Monopoly board

With less than two weeks to go before the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors are thinking more than ever about what souvenirs they should take home to mark this one-off event.

One new option is a limited-edition Monopoly board game, featuring the world fair's most notable landmarks.

It went on sale on Friday morning and a queue formed outside Al Wasl Plaza's branch of Expo's Official Store.

Mr Monopoly himself, also known as Rich Uncle Pennybags, was also seen dancing around in his top hat and tails on the Expo streets ahead of the launch.

The game's mascot got up to all sorts of mischief, including attempting to pay with Monopoly money and using a "get out of jail free" card before he was taken away by security.

Players can "buy" and "sell" pavilions, sites and attractions at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the UAE Pavilion is the most exclusive property on the board. Other prime locations include the Dubai Exhibition Centre and thematic pavilions.

The board is available to buy for Dh299 ($81) at the official stores across Expo 2020 Dubai until March 31.

It's not the first time the UAE has had a Monopoly board themed after it, as a Dubai edition launched in 2019, too, with Bluewaters Island and Burj Al Arab prime real estate.

Souvenirs at Expo 2020 Dubai

There are numerous souvenirs available to buy at Expo 2020 Dubai, but the most popular is the 50-page Dh20 yellow passport, according to the organisers.

The souvenir book allows visitors to the world's fair to collect stamps at each of the pavilions they go to and comes with watermarked pictures on each page and a unique code number, as well and space for personal details and a passport-sized picture.

Each pavilion offers a different stamp and visitors to the Expo on December 2, the UAE's 50th anniversary, received an exclusive stamp.

Miniature versions of Opti, the orange artificial intelligence-powered child-size robot that greets, guides and entertains visitors, are another of the most popular souvenirs in official Expo 2020 shops.

The Expo's 14-carat gold logo pin — priced at Dh149 — is at the top of the list in terms of sales.

The most expensive souvenir item on the Expo's online shop — priced at Dh9,790.56 — is a commemorative 20-gram gold coin that features the Expo 2020 Dubai logo and name in English and Arabic on one side and the UAE emblem and name in English on the other.

The least expensive item is a heritage-style pencil, priced at Dh9.

