Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits UAE pavilion at Expo 2020

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the pavilion’s various zones, learning about the different themes and the UAE’s unique position as a country that is home to people from more than 200 countries.

He talked to the pavilion team about their experiences of connecting with people from all over the world during the event.

He also praised their efforts to showcase the UAE’s culture to the event’s many visitors.

The UAE pavilion portrays the country’s rich cultural legacy, community stories, the values of its people, its deep-rooted history and the leadership’s vision for the future.

While the interior of the pavilion aims to engage the mind, the exterior aims to grab attention, with the four-storey structure covered with 28 moveable carbon-fibre wings.