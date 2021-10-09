'Schitt's Creek' is being turned into a Monopoly game

Schitt's Creek was one of the most popular television series of 2020, its sweep of all four acting categories at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards attests to that, and now fans of the show can take a little bit of the town home, in the shape of Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Edition.

Available to buy now, the game was announced Thursday on Instagram, with a gallery of images of the game, which led with an image of Catherine O’Hara's character Moira Rose, and the caption, “They would have a virtual Monopoly on this town”.

The social media account had to assure fans that "it is real" and that "you can buy it" in the comments.

Every detail in the game seems to have been considered.

The tokens include a Rosebud Motel room key, one of Moira Rose's famous wigs and the oval-shaped sunglasses worn by Dan Levy's character David Rose. Community Chest cards have been renamed Love That Journey For Me cards and the 16 Chance cards have been renamed Hello You cards.

There are 28 Title Deed cards in Schitt's Creek Monopoly, which include the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary, Schitt Family House, Bob’s Garage, the town’s welcome sign and town hall, and the Herb Ertlinger Winery.

“Join the Rose family on opportunistic adventures as you buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more,” reads the game's description.

“Celebrate tongue-in-cheek victories with Hello You and Love That Journey for Me cards, while rent and taxes like Roland’s Truck and ‘That’s Not a Write Off!’ make or break your small-town struggle to come out as the richest little townie and win!”

Schitt's Creek is not the first television show to be given the Monopoly treatment, previous editions include Stranger Things, The Simpsons, The Office, and Game of Thrones.

Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Edition is available to order now for $39.99 from theop.games.