Expo 2020 Dubai reveals most popular souvenirs sold since October

Billed as the must-have souvenir for any visitor to Expo 2020 Dubai, sales of the event's yellow passports have crossed the one-million mark.

Organisers have revealed the most popular Expo-branded souvenirs and merchandise since the event opened on October 1, with the Dh20 50-page passport coming out on top.

The souvenir book allows visitors to the world's fair to collect stamps at each of the pavilions they go to during the six-month event.

Expo 2020 passports come with watermarked pictures on each page and a unique code number, as well and space for personal details and a passport-sized picture.

Each pavilion offers a different stamp and visitors to the Expo on December 2, the UAE's 50th anniversary, received an exclusive stamp.

Opti the star

Miniature versions of Opti, the orange artificial intelligence-powered child-size robot that greets, guides and entertains visitors, are another of the most popular souvenirs in official Expo 2020 shops.

More than 23,000 Opti robot products, which include toys, key chains, sweaters, magnetic pins and hats, have been sold so far.

In the high-end souvenirs segment, the Expo's 14-carat gold logo pin – priced at Dh149 – is at the top of the list in terms of sales.

The most expensive souvenir item on the Expo's online shop – priced at Dh9,790.56 – is a commemorative 20-gram gold coin that features the Expo 2020 Dubai logo and name in English and Arabic on one side and the UAE emblem and name in English on the other.

Fans of Opti can buy a miniature version of the robot for Dh1,499. The 35-centimetre-high robot can see, hear, sense and remember you. It will also hold conversations on a million topics and themes.

The least expensive item is a heritage style pencil, priced at only Dh9.

The Expo said the range of children’s caps featuring Alif and Terra, the other robots at the world's fair, have also been popular while designs from local hat brand Caliente have been popular with adult visitors.

When it comes to snacks, customers have favoured date bars in shops. Made locally in Dubai, the under-100 calorie snack is free of nuts, allergens, dairy and gluten.

Growing in demand is the collection of Wild Luxury scented candles, which are inspired by the locations, landscapes and natural habitat of Australia.

The world's fair said international visitors have been keen on the range of camel-milk soap products, which come in a variety of fragrances.