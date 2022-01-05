Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai in January

Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap and US stars will.i.am and Taboo, who together form the pop-rap trio Black Eyed Peas, will fly to Dubai to perform live at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza on January 25.

The concert comes as part of the six-month Infinite Nights series, which has had the likes of Kadim Al Sahir, Nancy Ajram and Alicia Keys take to the stage over the past few months. Keys's concert got 15 million video views as the Fallin' singer debuted a new album.

Black Eyed Peas are “aligned with Expo’s sub-theme of Mobility, creating a show inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music that explores and embraces new musical frontiers”, reads a statement from Expo.

The Los Angeles-formed band, which previously also included American singer-songwriter Fergie, has been active since 1995, and known for hits such as Where Is the Love?, Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling.

“As a group, we continue to evolve our music to connect with the hearts and minds of our community around the world,” the band said.

“We are excited about our upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights special concert that will showcase chart-topping music from our recent album Translation as well as our greatest hits.”

The show will take place at 10pm and will be open to Expo pass holders, as well as live-streamed on www.virtualexpodubai.com.

“After the huge global success we enjoyed with Alicia Keys performing in Infinite Nights in December, we cannot wait to host our second global stars here at Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Lubna Haroun, vice president, Moment Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The Black Eyed Peas have always inspired us with their progressive global outlook and innovative approach to exploring new musical possibilities, making them the perfect fit for Expo 2020 and for its sub-theme of Mobility.”