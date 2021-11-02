Dubai Airport welcomes travellers with free Expo 2020 passport

LIVE BLOG: Latest on Expo 2020 Dubai here
Travellers arriving in the UAE through Dubai's airports are being given Expo 2020 passports.
The emirate's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will distribute 3,000 of the Expo souvenirs at passport control.
The initiative includes tourists, visitors and residents.
The GDRFA said the move reflected the UAE's enthusiasm for Expo 2020 Dubai.
"Amid the optimism and joy which prevailed at Dubai airports, Dubai started granting today 3,000 Expo 2020 passports to those coming to the UAE," it said on Twitter.
The yellow booklets have become the Expo's must-have souvenir as visitors collect stamps from each of the pavilions in a “round-the-world” tour.
Every country has a different stamp and the challenge is to collect them all – although with 192 pavilions, it is a near-impossible task on one visit.
Nevertheless, one month since the opening date, some enthusiasts have already managed to do it.
Dozens of other souvenirs are available from the world's fair but shop assistants say the Expo passports are the most popular. The Opti robot toy and key rings are also selling well.
Tickets to the world's fair cost Dh95, or Dh495 for a season pass. Senior citizens, students, children, nannies and drivers are among those people who can enter without charge.