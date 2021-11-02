Dubai Airport welcomes travellers with free Expo 2020 passport

‎LIVE BLOG: Latest on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Travellers arriving in the UAE through Dubai's airports are being given Expo 2020 passports.

The emirate's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will distribute 3,000 of the Expo souvenirs at passport control.

The initiative includes tourists, visitors and residents.

وسط حالة من التفاؤل والفرح سادت مطارات دبي، باشرت إقامة دبي اليوم بمنح 3000 جواز سفر #اكسبو_دبي_٢٠٢٠ للقادمين الى الدولة حيث استهدفت هذه المبادرة السياح والزوار والمقيمين والأسر وكل من يصل أرض الإمارات عبر مطارات دبي. pic.twitter.com/lLtHqD9I1W — GDRFA DUBAI إقامة دبي (@GDRFADUBAI) November 2, 2021

The GDRFA said the move reflected the UAE's enthusiasm for Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Amid the optimism and joy which prevailed at Dubai airports, Dubai started granting today 3,000 Expo 2020 passports to those coming to the UAE," it said on Twitter.

The yellow booklets have become the Expo's must-have souvenir as visitors collect stamps from each of the pavilions in a “round-the-world” tour.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 48 The Expo passport to collect all the stamps at each country's pavilion. James Langton / The National

Every country has a different stamp and the challenge is to collect them all – although with 192 pavilions, it is a near-impossible task on one visit.

Nevertheless, one month since the opening date, some enthusiasts have already managed to do it.

Read more Ultimate Expo 2020 Dubai guide for a day out

Dozens of other souvenirs are available from the world's fair but shop assistants say the Expo passports are the most popular. The Opti robot toy and key rings are also selling well.

Tickets to the world's fair cost Dh95, or Dh495 for a season pass. Senior citizens, students, children, nannies and drivers are among those people who can enter without charge.

How many stamps can we collect in a day?