Al Wasl Plaza light show alone worth admission price, say visitors to Expo 2020

Visitors say the light show at the Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai is so impressive it is worth the price of admission alone.

Tourists and UAE residents alike were mesmerised by the display, which “tells the story of the Arab region, the natural world, the cosmos and humanity’s endless quest for a better future”.

“I am absolutely impressed,” said Abu Dhabi resident Fatima Alremeithi.

“This is my first night here, and while I want to see each of the pavilions, if the only thing I saw was this display then it would be more than worth it.

“It’s an incredible feeling to watch this standing here tonight as a proud Emirati.”

Indian Syed Afnaan, who is on holiday in Dubai for a fortnight, said he was blown away by what he witnessed on Tuesday.

“The light show is the main attraction and it’s amazing,” he said.

“This is my first night at expo but I’ll definitely be back here before I go home.”

Nataliia Malyshko, also in Dubai on holiday, said the entire expo was “very, very good”.

“I am definitely impressed,” the Russian tourist said.

“This is our first night here but we are going to be back for sure.”

Ahmed Kotb, an Egyptian who has lived in Dubai for 15 years, said the scale of the Al Wasl Plaza was hard to comprehend.

“It is like something you could only imagine, if I wasn’t looking at it with my own eyes I wouldn’t believe it was possible,” Mr Kotb said.

“We all spent four years wondering if the expo was nothing but a dream, but now when you’re standing here inside, you realise that yes it can be done.”

A UK tourist described the expo as “very futuristic” and that it was clear a great deal of planning had gone into it.

“I’m here because I want to see what the future of the world looks like,” said Paul Ford, on holiday from the UK.

“I want to see how things are going to evolve and how me and my son can help shape the future.”