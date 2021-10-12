Mapped: Just how big is Expo 2020 Dubai?

Expo 2020 Dubai is big, as anyone who has visited the world's fair will testify. But just how big?

Some say the site is the same size as 600 football pitches, others say it covers an area larger than Monaco.

The truth is, it's much bigger.

As these images – taken from Google Earth at an altitude of 4.6 kilometres – show, Expo 2020 Dubai is much bigger than the Principality of Monaco and dwarfs the Vatican City, the smallest country in the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai Lastest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai

It’s bigger than Disneyland Resort in California and New York’s Central Park. It is bigger than Beijing’s Forbidden City, including Tiananmen Square. Even London's famous Square Mile is smaller, as is Australia's Ayres Rock.

Home to pavilions from 192 countries, Expo 2020 Dubai is the largest meeting of cultures that represents and unites the entire world.