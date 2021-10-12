Mapped: Just how big is Expo 2020 Dubai?

Home to pavilions from 192 countries, the sprawling site is larger than New York's Central Park

James Langton
Oct 12, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai is big, as anyone who has visited the world's fair will testify. But just how big?

Some say the site is the same size as 600 football pitches, others say it covers an area larger than Monaco.

The truth is, it's much bigger.

As these images – taken from Google Earth at an altitude of 4.6 kilometres – show, Expo 2020 Dubai is much bigger than the Principality of Monaco and dwarfs the Vatican City, the smallest country in the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai
Lastest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai

It’s bigger than Disneyland Resort in California and New York’s Central Park. It is bigger than Beijing’s Forbidden City, including Tiananmen Square. Even London's famous Square Mile is smaller, as is Australia's Ayres Rock.

Home to pavilions from 192 countries, Expo 2020 Dubai is the largest meeting of cultures that represents and unites the entire world.

Updated: October 12th 2021, 9:52 AM
UAEDubaiExpo 2020Expo 2020 Dubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mapped: Just how big is Expo 2020 Dubai?
An image that illustrates this article Mira Singh returns to explore Expo 2020 Dubai after starring in opening ceremony
An image that illustrates this article British architect Asif Khan on his Expo experience
An image that illustrates this article Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta visits Emirates airline pavilion