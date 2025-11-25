Why facial massages are all the rage in Dubai, from singing bowls to gua sha and kobido

Move over Botox and fillers – there’s a growing number of beauty studios and alternative health clinics in Dubai offering facial massages to help smooth out wrinkles while easing muscle tension at the same time.

Despite having dozens of muscles in our faces, a targeted massage is usually an afterthought in a full-body treatment that doesn’t consider the complexity of this muscular system.

Temporomandibular jaw disorder (TMJ), sinus pressure, tension headaches, migraines and even sleep issues can be rectified with regular face massages, experts tell The National.

“Facial massage is about not only appearance, but also inner alignment,” says Evgeniya Sorokina, co-founder of FaceRoom, which recently opened a second location in Dubai in Business Bay. “Most facial wrinkles and loss of tone come not from ageing itself, but from muscle tension; when facial muscles stay contracted, they pull the skin downwards and block circulation.”

By releasing these contractions, the muscles relax, oxygen flows and the face lifts and brightens on its own, notes Sorokina, adding that no invasive procedures or expensive cosmetics are needed. “This physical release also affects the mind, bringing a sense of calm and balance.”

As someone who suffers from TMJ, I was intrigued to see if the results live up to the hype. Upon researching face massages available in Dubai, I realised there are so many varieties, so I set out on a mission to try the most promising and to find out which ones are worth dropping dirhams on.

Facial massage with singing bowls

The massage is complemented by a sound therapist ringing out crystal singing bowls. Photo: The FaceRoom

Launched by Sorokina in September, this combines a 30 or 50-minute facial massage with a sound-healing session in a group setting at FaceRoom on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7pm. It’s a lovely way to spend an evening with friends or to celebrate occasions such as birthdays or bridal gatherings.

While the masseuse, who is also a licensed aesthetician, works on your face, a sound therapist plays crystal or Tibetan singing bowls and other instruments to help relax both mind and muscles, a technique supported by a fair bit of scientific research.

I test it out at FaceRoom's Marina Promenade branch in Dubai Marina. As soon as my therapist begins the treatment, I feel a much-needed easing of tension that lasts for weeks after.

The addition of sound therapy is genius. The frequencies move me into a meditative state in conjunction with the rhythmic motions from the massage. I leave feeling fully refreshed and with a glowing face.

“The sound frequencies gently calm the nervous system, helping the brain to slow down, while the massage releases the physical tension stored in the face,” explains Sorokina. “When both the mind and the facial muscles relax, the results become visible instantly – lifted contours, glowing skin and an unmistakable sense of inner lightness.”

Price: From Dh305

Buccal

Buccal incorporates an internal mouth massage. Photo: FaceRoom

A trend across Dubai with more studios offering buccal as an add-on, I try it as part of the singing bowl massage at FaceRoom

It’s particularly known to help with TMJ and similar issues, as it incorporates an internal mouth massage, targeting deep facial muscles in the cheeks and jaw to help release tension, improve muscle tone, reduce inflammation and improve circulation.

My therapist goes easy as it’s my first time and she can tell my tight muscles need some serious work, not only because of the TMJ, but also my constant teeth clenching. She wears gloves and uses a variety of motions, including pinching and gliding, simultaneously massaging inside the mouth and externally on the jaw, to sculpt and tone. This can hurt if you have tightness around these areas, so I’m thankful the therapist goes gently.

It’s not a particularly pleasant experience, but I feel the results instantly. It’s the kind of thing you need to do regularly to truly benefit, but I can see why it has become popular.

Price: Request as part of your regular facial massage; as an add-on it's about Dh120

Myofascial

Face Fit studio in City Walk offers “face workouts”, which are more of a massage than a HIIT class. I book in for the myofascial massage, but when I get the studio, the therapist says she can’t do it. Apparently, you need to have had at least three to five facial massages before you can do a myofascial, otherwise it would simply be too painful.

The difference between a regular facial massage, which I end up having, and the myofascial is no oil is used in the latter and there's a lot more pressure. It’s a deep release that works on the fascia, the thin layer of fibrous connective tissue that sits between the skin and muscles, organs, bones and other tissues throughout the body. There’s a lot of pinching, pulling and rolling involved as the therapist works on the face, neck, chest and scalp, and it’s supposed to help ease tension and pain, and even work out any asymmetry, plus smooth wrinkles.

My therapist gives me a little taster and, I have to agree, I couldn’t have coped – but I can see how beneficial this would be once you are advanced enough to get it. What I do try is similar, but with less pressure and smoothing oils. As with FaceRoom, the therapist at Face Fit is knowledgeable and able to answer all my questions about facial massages and skincare. She merges a variety of techniques, working her way around my face, neck and shoulders to release areas of tightness and give my visage a natural lift.

It’s utterly relaxing and I walk out glowing, certain wrinkles – like the ones between my brows – visibly smoothed out (for a short while, anyway).

Price: Dh300

Kobido

Maison Privee has a branch in Business Bay, but also offers at-home treatments. Photo: Maison Privee

Also known as the Japanese facelift, this massage technique dates back about 600 years. In Dubai, I find a Kobido facial offered as an at-home treatment by Maison Privee, which also has a studio in Business Bay.

It’s a tough call, but this might be the most relaxing treatment yet. My therapist manages to create a soothing environment in my guest room and incorporates elements of sound healing, including singing bowls and bells, to set the mood. She also integrates facial techniques, with some cleansing, exfoliation and a soothing serum-based face mask.

The massage itself involves a variety of strokes and acupressure points that are supposed to stimulate collagen production and boost skin elasticity, encompassing my face, shoulders, neck and scalp. At one point, it feels like she’s slapping my face over and over (which is less painful than it sounds), the rhythmic movements meant to release tension and supercharge circulation. My face goes a bit red, but the serum she uses cools it right down and I’m once again glowing by the time we’re finished.

The cleansing and exfoliation kobido techniques, general massage and sound therapy – not to mention the fact you can do this at home – is a winning combination.

Price: Dh249

Gua sha

Gua sha uses differently shaped scrapers, rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Photo: goop.com

This East Asian technique is rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and incorporates the body’s meridians and acupressure points. It uses a solid scraper, often made of various types of crystals (such as jade), and the therapist repeatedly scrapes and rubs the face and scalp with differently shaped implements to boost blood circulation. This is often combined with acupuncture, cupping and even bloodletting or hijama.

I try it at Natural Healing Medical Centre in Motor City, which is accepted by many health insurance packages. My therapist combines gua sha, hand massage techniques and small cups to suck up the skin and fascia to get the blood flowing.

Dr Xin Liu, a TCM physician at the clinic, refers to it as a “micro massage” and says it can be beneficial for those with TMJ as it works to release the muscles around the neck, face and jaw. It’s used on the face as well as the whole body. Gua sha is often used on babies, too, to help gently boost digestion from a young age.

“Our skin is like paper and it wrinkles after much use, so gua sha helps smooth it out,” says Liu. A bit like ironing, I suggest, to which he laughs. “Exactly, like ironing.”

While generally considered a “pseudoscience”, gua sha is purported to not only help with circulation, but also treat other medical issues, from chronic fatigue syndrome to joint degenerative diseases. My therapist explains what she’s doing and why throughout the treatment. A bit like buccal, it’s more painful than relaxing at points, particularly around my jaw area, but, again, effective as it noticeably releases tension for days after.

Price: Dh250

