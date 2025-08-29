The truth about microplastics: Cause for concern or misunderstood science?

From shocking headlines about plastic particles in our brain and bloodstreams to social media influencers warning against everyday cosmetics, microplastics have become the latest health bogeyman. But are UAE residents right to be alarmed, or is environmental anxiety outpacing actual science?

The truth, as always, is complex, local researchers and industry experts tell The National. They reveal a more nuanced picture than panic-inducing posts suggest. While microplastics are indeed ubiquitous in our environment – and the UAE faces some unique challenges – the current evidence doesn't support drastic lifestyle overhauls or sleepless nights.

The truth about microplastics

Microplastics are plastic particles smaller than five millimetres. They come from the breakdown of larger plastic items, or are manufactured at that size, like the tiny beads once common in face scrubs.

“Microplastic pollution in the Gulf region is emerging as a serious concern,” says Fatin Samara, a professor of environmental sciences at the American University of Sharjah. “The semi-enclosed nature of the Arabian Gulf, limited water exchange with the open ocean, and dense coastal development contribute to the accumulation of plastic debris.”

Environmental sciences professor Fatin Samara says health concerns over microplastics, while plausible, remain theoretical. Photo: Fatin Samara

Aseel Takshe, acting dean of Canadian University Dubai’s School of Health Sciences and Psychology, agrees. “Recent monitoring around the UAE's coastline and waters has consistently identified microplastics in beach sands, sea sediments and marine organisms, indicating a widespread presence.”

Much of this is linked to consumption. The UAE has one of the world’s highest rates of plastic use, with each resident going through roughly 500 single-use plastic bottles annually, according to research.

But are these grounds for consumers to panic? “Public concern is understandable, and to some extent justified, given the ubiquity of microplastics in our environment,” explains Samara. “However, it is important to strike a balance between awareness and evidence-based response.”

Ultimately, most experts agree that microplastics pose a plausible risk to the environment, but the existing evidence for harm in humans is theoretical at this stage, says Takshe.

Should we be concerned about our health?

The dramatic findings of a March 2024 study – showing people with microplastics in their arterial plaques had a 4.5 times higher risk of heart attack, stroke or death – made international headlines. But Takshe urges caution when digesting the results.

“While such correlations suggest possible harm, causation has not been definitively established; microplastics may be one of several contributing risk factors. These findings should be viewed as a signal for further research rather than immediate grounds for panic.”

Current scientific evidence points to potential concerns, particularly around inflammation, oxidative stress and possible endocrine disruption – but these findings come primarily from laboratory and animal studies. “We have yet to establish causality or long-term impacts in humans under real-world exposure levels,” notes Samara. “So, at this stage, many health concerns remain theoretical but plausible.”

Sandstorms can increase microplastic exposure in the UAE, says Aseel Takshe, acting dean, Canadian University Dubai’s School of Health Sciences and Psychology. Photo: Aseel Takshe

The concern over microplastics is particularly prevalent in the beauty industry, but much of consumer panic is, again, misplaced, according to Michaela Somerville, a beauty and wellness editor and content creator. “Many beauty products that use microplastics are topical and tend to be washed off during use,” she explains, adding that the process of rinsing them off means they pose a low risk to personal health – and certainly not one that’s been established by any science.

“Clean beauty influencers misinterpret product ingredient lists by concluding that naturally derived silicones are microplastics, which is not factual,” she emphasises. Meanwhile, some plastic awareness groups publish claims about the high percentage of microplastics in beauty products, but include “all possible synthetic polymers”, which are not microplastics, either.

“As a consumer, it can be difficult to work out the facts and who benefits from their obscuration,” says Somerville.

More worrisome, she says, is the trend of removing preservatives from products in the name of purity. “We are seeing an increasing number of clean beauty brands forced into product recalls when batches are found to contain bacteria and mould growth.”

That doesn’t mean microplastics in beauty products are harmless – it's just that the science shows the environmental impact of rinsing them down the drain is a bigger concern than skin absorption.

Cosmetics containing microplastics are likely more harmful to the environment than to human health. Photo: Alexandra Tran / Unsplash

The Middle East may be ahead of the curve in this regard, however. “For product categories where microbeads and other microplastics have intentionally been used in formulas, the Middle East has had its own natural versions for centuries,” Somerville says. “Ground seeds, sand, AHA-rich fruits and loofahs have always been used in the hammam to exfoliate.”

What is the impact of microplastics in the UAE?

“We lack region-specific data on microplastic exposure pathways unique to hot, arid climates,” says Samara, who is one of several researchers trying to rectify this. She leads the Sharjah Environmental Hazards Assessment and Remediation group, which aims “to generate baseline environmental data across Sharjah and the broader UAE, including microplastics in air, soil, water and biota”.

Takshe echoes this need. “Key gaps remain... especially in understanding chronic low-dose microplastic exposure in hot, arid settings.”

What is known is that high plastic consumption – particularly of single-use plastics – increases the likelihood of microplastic generation through degradation and fragmentation, especially under the UAE's extreme heat and sunlight, says Samara. “These microplastics can enter the human body via multiple pathways: bottled water, air, food and even household dust.”

Given the high per-capita consumption in the UAE, residents may be at increased risk of cumulative exposure through daily activities, Samara adds.

Oysters could be a major source of microplastics, say experts. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sandstorms may make exposure worse here than in other places. According to Takshe: “Aeolian or wind-driven transport by sandstorms and dry winds can redistribute microplastics extensively, resulting in airborne exposure that may be less significant in temperate or wetter regions.”

Seafood could also be a source of concern. “Consumption of seafood – especially filter feeders and small fish – is a localised pathway for human microplastic exposure,” says Takshe.

While the full impact on human health remains under investigation, there is growing evidence that microplastics can act as vectors for harmful chemicals such as persistent organic pollutants (POPs), potentially transferring them to humans through seafood consumption, said Samara. This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where seafood forms a significant part of the local diet.

“Our research group is actively investigating microplastic contamination in fish and other marine organisms from the region,” Samara explains. “Previously, we reported the presence of microplastics in oysters, highlighting the vulnerability of local species.”

In the coming decade, Samara expects the UAE to lead the region in microplastic research, “particularly through interdisciplinary collaboration and advanced monitoring technologies”.

What should consumers do now?

“There is no need for drastic changes in diet or lifestyle solely based on microplastic concerns at present,” says Takshe. “But a 'reduce where possible' approach is prudent.”

Samara suggests starting simple: “The most practical step is to reduce reliance on single-use plastics, especially bottled water, when safe alternatives are available. Residents can opt for filtered tap water and reusable containers.”

Other options include choosing natural fibres when buying clothes and installing filters in washing machines. It’s also sensible to avoid cosmetics with glitter or microbeads where alternatives exist.

The key message from experts is clear: stay informed, make mindful changes where possible, but don't let anxiety about microplastics overwhelm evidence-based decision-making.

As Samara puts it: “Environmental anxiety can sometimes outpace science, but it can also serve as a catalyst for better research and responsible behaviour change. The key is to stay informed and push for more rigorous, region-specific research.”

SHALASH%20THE%20IRAQI %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Shalash%3Cbr%3ETranslator%3A%20Luke%20Leafgren%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20352%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20And%20Other%20Stories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

INDIA%20SQUAD %3Cp%3ERohit%20Sharma%20(capt)%2C%20Shubman%20Gill%2C%20Cheteshwar%20Pujara%2C%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20Ajinkya%20Rahane%2C%20KL%20Rahul%2C%20KS%20Bharat%20(wk)%2C%20Ravichandran%20Ashwin%2C%20Ravindra%20Jadeja%2C%20Axar%20Patel%2C%20Shardul%20Thakur%2C%20Mohammed%20Shami%2C%20Mohammed%20Siraj%2C%20Umesh%20Yadav%2C%20Jaydev%20Unadkat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October