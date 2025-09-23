The biggest haircare mistakes people make when moving to the UAE

When moving to the UAE permanently, once you’ve ticked off the big things you need to sort out, such as house, job and a school for the children, a little further down the line thoughts will turn to personal care.

Those coming to the region with its heat and humidity may take some time getting used to it, and may find that skin and hair care needs changing to adapt to the different environment.

“People tend to underestimate the climate’s effect on their hair,” says London-based celebrity hairstylist Limoz Logli, who recently opened his first salon in Dubai.

“One of the simplest things? Brushing. It sounds basic, but many stop brushing their hair properly – especially after being outdoors or swimming. Another is conditioning. The hair dries out faster here, but people often stick to their old routines. You need to nourish differently in this heat,” he adds.

Limoz Logli recently opened his first salon in Dubai. Photo: Limoz Logli

To get the best of your mane after moving, be wary of these other haircare mistakes easy to make it hot and humid climates.

Not adapting to the change in environment

Environmental factors can have a big impact on hair quality and conditions, especially when moving to the UAE from countries with a completely different climate.

Levels of air pollution and quality, sun exposure, water type and humidity can all affect hair in different ways, from causing dryness and brittleness, to causing colour to fade faster.

“The water is different in the UAE, especially compared to Europe so most people will experience a degree of hair loss when they first move here, but this will settle down if you take care of your hair and have a good haircare routine,” says Maria Dowling, founder of mariadowling Salon Dubai.

“There is also more stress placed on the hair here because of the lifestyle we live. We tend to dress up more here and so hair is being styled more frequently. In addition, we spend time at the beach or in swimming pools, so it is vital to do treatments and use products that protect the hair from these external stressors.”

Air pollutants can clog follicles causing scalp irritation, while UV rays damage the hair’s protein structure. If you’re in and out of swimming pools, chlorine strips the hair of its natural oils.

Not countering the effects of humidity

Unless you’re very lucky with your locks, many people’s hair suffers from the wide-ranging effects of the humidity in the UAE.

“Humidity exposes what the hair is lacking,” says Logli. “The more moisture your hair has, the less it craves from the air. So rather than battling frizz with heavy styling, focus on hydrating properly – masks, leave-in conditioners and gentle finishes. The right moisture balance will always outperform any frizz serum.”

Regular treatments can help to manage hair in the humidity. Photo: Pixabay

Failure to counter the effects of humidity, whether through using products or adopting different styles or styling techniques can lead to the hair becoming weaker due to the repeated cycle of hair swelling from moisture absorption then shrinking.

High levels of humidity can stimulate the scalp to produce more natural oil, called sebum, leading to a greasy scalp and duller-looking hair.

“Consider investing in a hair Botox treatment in advance of travelling,” says Dowling. “When drying the hair, use a microfibre towel carefully to limit friction and use anti-frizz product ranges and leave in conditioners.”

Not considering the impact of sun and sea

The sun’s rays often get bad press when it comes to their effect on hair, skin and more, but that doesn’t mean avoiding them altogether, as a certain amount of exposure can work wonders for hair health.

“The sun isn’t always the villain,” says Logli. “In fact, natural hair can respond beautifully to sunlight. It adds warmth, softens texture, and can even enhance natural highlights.”

A certain amount of sunlight supports hair health by boosting Vitamin D production to strengthen hair follicles and promotes growth. Overexposure on the other hand can damage hair proteins and pigment, causing dryness, frizz and breakage. Wearing a scarf or hat, especially during the hottest times of the day, as well as investing in a hair and scalp SPF will add layers of protection.

Wearing a swimming cap can reduce the impact of chlorine and sea salt on the hair if you swim regularly. Photo: Pexels

“To counteract hair dryness and brittleness, it can be helpful to use a clarifying shampoo once a week to help combat chlorine build-up and hair discolouration,” says Kristen Ciofu, director of product development at hair and skin company Hask.

“It’s also important to use a hydrating conditioner or hair mask to add hydration back into dry and thirsty strands and to use products with protein if one is experiencing brittleness and breakage from chlorine and saltwater exposure.”

Too much saltwater can dry the hair leading to brittleness, but as with sunlight, a little exposure is unlikely to cause much harm.

“Saltwater can be beautiful for the hair,” says Logli. “It’s a natural cleanser – it gives texture, volume and a bit of grit. But it also dries out the hair, so you must rehydrate. A good mask after the beach is essential.”

Not caring for coloured hair

Colour-treated hair requires additional care when moving to a new country with a different climate. In the UAE, UV rays can break down the hair dye molecules, leading to fading and brassy tones. The heat can also dry out hair, damaging its cuticle to reduce shine and increase frizz.

“The sun can lift tone quickly, often pulling unwanted red or orange undertones,” says Logli.

“Many clients reach for SPF without realising that some sunscreens – especially those containing benzophenone – can interact with hair dye, resulting in brassiness or uneven colour shifts.”

Bleach and toner can react different to excessive sun exposure, which is something to keep in mind when colouring hair. Photo: Unsplash

A dip in the pool, whether at home in your garden or at the beach club is a big part of UAE life, but too much chlorine can have a detrimental effect on coloured hair. Experts suggest wearing a swimming cap and rinsing hair immediately after.

“If you cannot avoid getting your hair wet, then wet it before you go into the pool,” says Dowling. “That way, the cuticle will be full and unable to absorb any chlorine. After you have been in the pool, use a treatment to restore the hair’s health and counteract any negative effects of the pool.”

Many people also find they wash their hair more in a warmer climate. Ciofu suggests “the use of dry shampoo or oil-balancing scalp products may help reduce washes.”