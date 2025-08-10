While the UAE is a desert nation, it possesses crucial water resources such as those found at Hatta Dam. Victor Besa / The National
While the UAE is a desert nation, it possesses crucial water resources such as those found at Hatta Dam. Victor Besa / The National
While the UAE is a desert nation, it possesses crucial water resources such as those found at Hatta Dam. Victor Besa / The National
While the UAE is a desert nation, it possesses crucial water resources such as those found at Hatta Dam. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

Gulf Connections: When water is more precious than oil

UAE has always understood true value of life-giving liquid

James Langton
James Langton

August 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Earlier this summer the UAE began to export the technology required to extract one of the essential commodities in the world we live in today. Not oil or gas but water.

In May it was announced that the country would send 14 mobile desalination plants, which make seawater potable, to Cyprus, currently facing a water crisis exacerbated by a prolonged drought.

It might seem strange, even contradictory, for a desert country, arid for much of the year, to come to the rescue of another entirely surrounded by water. But few people understand the value of water for life like those in the Emirates.

Searching for water was a daily task until the 1960s. Desert wells were essential for nomadic life, while in the town of Abu Dhabi, water was obtained by digging “scrapes” in the sand to a depth where the salinity was reduced to permit drinking.

Rulers recognised the importance of water above almost everything. Sheikh Shakhbout, Ruler of Abu Dhabi from 1928 to 1966, regarded the search for clean water as equal if not important as finding oil.

In the later 1950s, just as oil was being discovered in the Emirate, Sheikh Shakhbout even resorted to employing two English colonels who claimed to be water diviners, promising them generous rewards if successful. Unfortunately they were not.

Technology proved a better bet. In 1961, the Ruler ordered one of the earliest examples of an industrial desalination plant from the British engineering company Richardson & Westgarth of West Hartlepool.

Water is delivered using donkeys, passing in front of Qasr al Hosn in the early 1960s. Photo: John Vale
Water is delivered using donkeys, passing in front of Qasr al Hosn in the early 1960s. Photo: John Vale

After teething problems caused by the heat, by the following year the plant was producing 50,000 litres of clean water a day, distributed across Abu Dhabi in cans carried by donkeys. At a price of around one dirham a gallon (4.55 litres) it was more expensive than the market price of crude oil.

Later a pipeline was laid to carry water from wells in Al Ain over 130 kilometres to Abu Dhabi, held in a huge water tank in Khalidiya. It can still be seen to this day.

Today the UAE has about 70 desalination plants producing over 40 per cent of the country’s drinking water using a process known as reverse osmosis. Abu Dhabi’s Taweelah plant, operated by Emirates Water and Electricity (Ewec) is the largest of its type in the world, producing over 800,000 cubic metres a day.

The expertise the UAE enjoys in water technology is now shared with the rest of the world. UAE Water Aid (Suqia UAE) was established in 2015 in Dubai to provide clean water in 10 countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Iraq.

Funded by donations, in the first year alone over Dh180 million was raised across the Emirates. The annual Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award supports initiatives to support global water security with US$1 million in prize money.

In the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai “In our country, water is a great blessing. Our ancestors had been deprived of water, thus they knew its value.”

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The%20specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Manchester City 4
Otamendi (52) Sterling (59) Stones (67) Brahim Diaz (81)

Real Madrid 1
Oscar (90)

While you're here
The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont

Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950

Engine 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox Eight-speed automatic

Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm

Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

While you're here
Tearful appearance

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. 

Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. 

She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier.

A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

While you're here
On Women's Day
A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Updated: August 10, 2025, 1:03 PM`

Most popular today

1

Etihad Rail set to connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi and transform UAE

2

Founding Flavours: Inside Fishmarket, the 37-year-old Abu Dhabi restaurant where Muhammad Ali dined

3

My Dubai Rent: Entrepreneur pays Dh113,000 for one-bedroom apartment in Wasl 51

4

Emirates updates power bank rules, plus what Etihad, Air Arabia and Flydubai allow

5

Dubai Police impound sports cars after ‘reckless’ social media stunt

6

Mo Salah criticises Uefa tribute to 'Palestinian Pele' that made no mention of Gaza

7

‘Gym rat in Gaza’: Meet the resilient bodybuilder training through the rubble of war

8

Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players

9

Manchester United 2025/26 salaries - Bruno Fernandes among top earners at Old Trafford

10

Inside GCHQ: Britain's international eavesdropping nerve centre - where neurodivergence is welcome