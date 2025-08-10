Gulf Connections: When water is more precious than oil

Earlier this summer the UAE began to export the technology required to extract one of the essential commodities in the world we live in today. Not oil or gas but water.

In May it was announced that the country would send 14 mobile desalination plants, which make seawater potable, to Cyprus, currently facing a water crisis exacerbated by a prolonged drought.

It might seem strange, even contradictory, for a desert country, arid for much of the year, to come to the rescue of another entirely surrounded by water. But few people understand the value of water for life like those in the Emirates.

Searching for water was a daily task until the 1960s. Desert wells were essential for nomadic life, while in the town of Abu Dhabi, water was obtained by digging “scrapes” in the sand to a depth where the salinity was reduced to permit drinking.

Rulers recognised the importance of water above almost everything. Sheikh Shakhbout, Ruler of Abu Dhabi from 1928 to 1966, regarded the search for clean water as equal if not important as finding oil.

In the later 1950s, just as oil was being discovered in the Emirate, Sheikh Shakhbout even resorted to employing two English colonels who claimed to be water diviners, promising them generous rewards if successful. Unfortunately they were not.

Technology proved a better bet. In 1961, the Ruler ordered one of the earliest examples of an industrial desalination plant from the British engineering company Richardson & Westgarth of West Hartlepool.

Water is delivered using donkeys, passing in front of Qasr al Hosn in the early 1960s. Photo: John Vale

After teething problems caused by the heat, by the following year the plant was producing 50,000 litres of clean water a day, distributed across Abu Dhabi in cans carried by donkeys. At a price of around one dirham a gallon (4.55 litres) it was more expensive than the market price of crude oil.

Later a pipeline was laid to carry water from wells in Al Ain over 130 kilometres to Abu Dhabi, held in a huge water tank in Khalidiya. It can still be seen to this day.

Today the UAE has about 70 desalination plants producing over 40 per cent of the country’s drinking water using a process known as reverse osmosis. Abu Dhabi’s Taweelah plant, operated by Emirates Water and Electricity (Ewec) is the largest of its type in the world, producing over 800,000 cubic metres a day.

The expertise the UAE enjoys in water technology is now shared with the rest of the world. UAE Water Aid (Suqia UAE) was established in 2015 in Dubai to provide clean water in 10 countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Iraq.

Funded by donations, in the first year alone over Dh180 million was raised across the Emirates. The annual Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award supports initiatives to support global water security with US$1 million in prize money.

In the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai “In our country, water is a great blessing. Our ancestors had been deprived of water, thus they knew its value.”

