Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production facility in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson / The National
Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production facility in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson / The National
Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production facility in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson / The National
Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production facility in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson / The National

Climate

Leading UAE food producer aims to cut energy and water use under high-tech partnership

Al Ain Farm Group has partnered with FoodIQ to improve efficiency and eliminate the use of preservatives

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

June 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A leading UAE food producer is embracing innovation in agriculture after joining forces with an enterprising Finnish technology company in an effort to slash energy and water consumption in its operations and create more nutritious meals.

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) - which was founded in 1981 and offers everything from dairy and poultry to juices and eggs - is working with Food1Q to introduce an eco-friendly system which allows for large-scale food production in an area only the size of a large office and eliminates the need for preservatives.

The deal is centred around FoodIQ's patented multilayer cooker (MLC), a food processing system that reduces energy and water use and supports the production of additive-free dairy and plant-based products.

The agreement marks the first time the system has been put to use outside Finland.

Responding to a hotter, hungrier future

A recent paper published in Nature science journal highlighted that agriculture yields globally are expected to fall sharply by mid-century because of rising temperatures and water scarcity.

In this context, Hassan Safi, group chief executive, Al Ain Farms Group, said the UAE's ability to produce food locally, using less water, energy, and land, is critical. He described the deal as a response to both national food security priorities, and the country's climate targets, including Net Zero 2050.

The MLC, developed over 10 years by FoodIQ in Finland, allows for flexible production of foods such as yoghurt, smoothies, milks and cheeses – without the typical infrastructure of industrial plants.

Mr Safi said that the system would allow the dairy maker to “produce high-quality products with no additives, no preservatives,” adding that he expects a 20 to 30 per cent increase in operational speed over conventional methods.

Commenting independently on the partnership, Aseel Takshe, acting dean, School of Health Sciences and Psychology at Canadian University Dubai, said that the deal directly supports the UAE’s strategic priorities in food security and climate action.

“The UAE’s National System for Sustainable Agriculture aims to boost local food production, reduce dependency on imports, and enhance resilience to climate change by leveraging modern agricultural technologies.”

According to Dr Takshe, modern systems like the MLC are critical to making agriculture in arid environments viable. “Such innovations are essential for building food systems that can withstand climate-induced shocks, ensuring food security in a warming world,” she told The National.

Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production centre in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson/The National
Al Ain Farms Group’s Al Marmun farm and production centre in Al Ain. Antonie Robertson/The National

A factory that can fit in an office room

Unlike traditional dairy plants that rely on sprawling infrastructure and kilometres of pipework, the MLC compresses multiple production stages – mixing, pasteurising, homogenising, and cooling – into a single modular unit that can fit inside a large office room.

“Think about it, just washing the 20 kilometres of piping in a typical dairy plant requires vast amounts of water,” Robert Savikko, chief executive of FoodIQ told The National when asked about the water and energy savings

“With our system, you're looking at maybe 10 metres. It's simpler and faster, and far more resource-efficient,” he said.

The gentler process also preserves more nutritional content, allowing foods to achieve longer shelf lives without chemical preservatives. “In conventional production, you often get yoghurt with banana flavour – but no banana,” Mr Savikko said. “We can make it with real banana, or oats, or dates. That's what clean label means.”

FoodIQ and Al Ain Farms expect the first wave of new products – still under wraps – to be on UAE shelves by the end of 2025. The MLC will be installed in a facility in Al Ain and integrated into the company's ecosystem.

Recycled water is used to cool dairy cows at Al Marmun farm as part of Al Ain Farm Group's sustainability initiatives. Antonie Robertson/The National
Recycled water is used to cool dairy cows at Al Marmun farm as part of Al Ain Farm Group's sustainability initiatives. Antonie Robertson/The National

A model for climate resilience

For the UAE, the shift towards low-footprint, modular production represents more than technological advancement, it’s a strategy for resilience. During the coronavirus pandemic, the vulnerability of international supply chains was clear.

Mr Safi said technologies like MLC would help AAFG future-proof its operations by enabling the use of local ingredients, reducing dependence on imports, and shrinking environmental impact.

“Smaller set-ups mean less energy consumption, less water consumption,” he said. “That contributes directly to our sustainability objectives.”

While Mr Safi declined to give precise figures on expected resource savings, he said the company is already working towards eight of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals – through water recycling, animal welfare initiatives, and transitioning to recyclable material for plastic packaging.

Local tech for global systems

FoodIQ, which operates an MLC-based plant in Finland, sees the UAE as an important testbed for global expansion. The company is in negotiations to launch similar partnerships in the US, Asia, and across Europe.

The MLC is also being designed to integrate AI and machine learning capabilities to adapt recipes to local conditions – such as variations in water quality or air temperature.

“We saw with Covid, food security became a huge issue. This addresses food security head on, because you can produce locally with local ingredients,” Mr Savikko said.

With installation under way and first products expected within months, both partners describe the initiative as a milestone in redefining what sustainable food manufacturing can look like in a resource-scarce world.

As the UAE races to future-proof its food systems, the success of this partnership could serve as proof that the future of food may not lie in size, but in smartness.

ANATOMY%20OF%20A%20FALL
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJustine%20Triet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESandra%20Huller%2C%20Swann%20Arlaud%2C%20Milo%20Machado-Graner%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The bio

Date of Birth: April 25, 1993
Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE
Marital Status: Single
School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai
University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University
Job Title: Pilot, First Officer
Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200
Number of flights: Approximately 300
Hobbies: Exercising
Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping
Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been
Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

While you're here

Name: Brendalle Belaza

From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines

Arrived in the UAE: 2007

Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus

Favourite photography style: Street photography

Favourite book: Harry Potter

A State of Passion

Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi

Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah

Rating: 4/5

ESSENTIALS

The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh via Yangon from Dh2,700 return including taxes. Cambodia Bayon Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air offer return flights from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap from Dh250 return including taxes. The flight takes about 45 minutes.

The hotels

Rooms at the Raffles Le Royal in Phnom Penh cost from $225 (Dh826) per night including taxes. Rooms at the Grand Hotel d'Angkor cost from $261 (Dh960) per night including taxes.

The tours

A cyclo architecture tour of Phnom Penh costs from $20 (Dh75) per person for about three hours, with Khmer Architecture Tours. Tailor-made tours of all of Cambodia, or sites like Angkor alone, can be arranged by About Asia Travel. Emirates Holidays also offers packages. 

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur

Basel v Manchester City

Sevilla v  Manchester United

Porto v Liverpool

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

Chelsea v Barcelona

Bayern Munich v Besiktas

UAE currency

Challenge Cup result:

1. UAE 3 faults
2. Ireland 9 faults
3. Brazil 11 faults
4. Spain 15 faults
5. Great Britain 17 faults
6. New Zealand 20 faults
7. Italy 26 faults

Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206-cylinder%203-litre%2C%20with%20petrol%20and%20diesel%20variants%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20286hp%20(petrol)%2C%20249hp%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%20(petrol)%2C%20550Nm%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EStarting%20at%20%2469%2C800%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
DUBAI SEVENS 2018 DRAW

Gulf Men’s League
Pool A – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Sports City Eagles
Pool B – Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers

Gulf Men’s Open
Pool A – Bahrain Firbolgs, Arabian Knights, Yalla Rugby, Muscat
Pool B – Amman Citadel, APB Dubai Sharks, Jebel Ali Dragons 2, Saudi Rugby
Pool C – Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2, Roberts Construction, Dubai Exiles 2
Pool D – Dubai Tigers, UAE Shaheen, Sharjah Wanderers, Amman Citadel 2

Gulf U19 Boys
Pool A – Deira International School, Dubai Hurricanes, British School Al Khubairat, Jumeirah English Speaking School B
Pool B – Dubai English Speaking College 2, Jumeirah College, Dubai College A, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2
Pool C – Bahrain Colts, Al Yasmina School, DESC, DC B
Pool D – Al Ain Amblers, Repton Royals, Dubai Exiles, Gems World Academy Dubai
Pool E – JESS A, Abu Dhabi Sharks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 1, EC

Gulf Women
Pool A – Kuwait Scorpions, Black Ruggers, Dubai Sports City Eagles, Dubai Hurricanes 2
Pool B – Emirates Firebirds, Sharjah Wanderers, RAK Rides, Beirut Aconites
Pool C – Dubai Hurricanes, Emirates Firebirds 2, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Transforma Panthers
Pool D – AUC Wolves, Dubai Hawks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers

Gulf U19 Girls
Pool A – Dubai Exiles, BSAK, DESC, Al Maha
Pool B – Arabian Knights, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on Quran memorisation:
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

While you're here
While you're here
COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Xpanceo

Started: 2018

Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality

Funding: $40 million

Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Updated: June 23, 2025, 6:52 AM`
Read next...
Abu Dhabi agribusiness giant Al Dahra has set out to become the world's largest irrigated farming platform by 2030. Photo: Al Dahra

Grow more with less: Al Dahra chief plots global growth from the ground up

Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, tours the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition with Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

UAE opens National Agricultural Museum to inspire next generation