Falcons and an Emirati thobe: How Mariam Mohamed is representing the UAE at Miss Universe

At Miss Universe in Thailand, Mariam Mohamed is representing the UAE through a series of carefully selected looks – each tied to a different aspect of the country’s culture.

From a falcon-inspired opening costume to a silver gown echoing the UAE skyline, her wardrobe is an expression of identity as she steps into the competition as the first Emirati woman in the long-running competition.

Mohamed is among 122 contestants from the around the world vying for the Miss Universe crown, including, for the first time in history, Miss Universe Palestine Nadine Ayoub. This is the 74th year the popular competition is being held, with current Miss Universe, Victoria Theilvig from Denmark, set to crown her successor on November 21.

For her first public appearance, Mohamed chose a falcon-inspired costume by Dubai-based label Mirocha Maison – an homage to one of the UAE’s strongest cultural emblems.

“I chose the falcon because in my free time I love to go to the desert and practice falconry,” she tells The National. “The falcon represents courage and freedom and it is part of my identity, strength and heritage. I'm also training to be a falconer.”

Mariam Mohamed, left, on stage during the official Miss Universe 2025 welcome event in Bangkok. EPA

At the sashing ceremony, she wore a sleek black gown by Lebanese-Brazilian label Aavva, a design she says “really captured sophistication, strength, and the confidence of an Emirati woman on the global stage”. Mohamed chose Aavva again for a fashion event, wearing a pink number featuring sculptural ruffles.

There are a few more surprises in store. Her national costume will be a modern take on the Emirati thobe designed by Huda Al Shamsi. “It’s stunning,” Mariam says. “I can’t wait to showcase a contemporary take on traditional Emirati fashion while honouring my heritage on this global stage.”

For the finals, she will step into a creation by Ghohary the label by Dubai-based designer Mohsen Ghohary.

Mohamed in a sleek black gown by Lebanese-Brazilian label Aavva. Photo: Miss Universe UAE

“It's inspired by the crown itself … designed to symbolise elegance, confidence and the journey every woman takes to embrace her strength,” says Mohamed.

As the first Emirati contestant at Miss Universe, Mohamed's presence has sparked curiosity and admiration. “The other contestants have been so supportive,” she says. “They were genuinely proud of me and told me how much they admire the UAE. It was heartwarming to see how much love and respect they have for my country.”

Mohamed has already built bonds with several contestants, including Miss Universe Palestine Ayoub.

Miss Universe UAE Mariam Mohamed, left, and Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub in Thailand. Photo: Miss Palestine Organisation

“She’s the sweetest. It’s been such a beautiful experience meeting Miss Universe Palestine and the other contestants from the Middle East,” she says. “We share a deep connection through our culture, values, and dreams.

“Seeing strong Arab women representing their countries with pride, grace, and confidence is truly inspiring. It makes me incredibly proud to be part of a new generation of Arab women showing the world our strength, resilience and unity.”

Grace under fire

When asked about the recent controversy involving Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, and Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil during a pre-pageant event, Mohamed was diplomatic.

In a live-stream posted earlier this month, Itsaragrisil can be seen berating Bosch for apparently refusing to post promotional content for the host country Thailand. The incident prompted several contestants to walk out of the event, leading to Miss Universe Organisation president Raul Rocha publicly calling out Itsaragrisil and threatening legal action. Itsaragrisil has since apologised for the bust-up.

Mariam Mohamed in a pink dress featuring sculptural ruffles by Lebanese-Brazilian label Aavva. Photo: Miss Universe UAE

“I think Miss Universe Mexico handled the situation with a lot of grace,” says Mohamed. “I believe that respect and empathy should always come first.

“I learnt a few things from what happened: how important it is to empower each other, to speak up respectfully, and to remain united as women in this industry.”

Amid the lights, rehearsals and cultural experiences, her core message remains simple and deeply rooted.

“The most important message I want to share is the power of unity and authenticity,” she says. “As an Arab woman, I also hope to show the world the talent, depth and resilience of women from our region and that we have so much to offer.”

